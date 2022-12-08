US sues to block Microsoft buying ‘Call of Duty’ maker Activision

FTC, Antitrust regulator, stated that Microsoft had a history of buying valuable content for games and using it to suppress competition

On Thursday, the Biden administration filed a complaint to stop Microsoft’s bid to acquire Activision’s “Call of Duty” gaming maker for $69 billion. They cited fears that it would restrict rivals’ access to popular games.

Microsoft, the company that owns the Xbox, announced that it would buy Activision in January 2022 for $68.7billion in the largest ever games industry deal.

The Federal Trade Commission enforces antitrust laws and stated that Microsoft had a history in buying valuable gaming content to use to stifle competition on rival consoles.

Holly Vedova, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, stated that “Microsoft already demonstrated that it can and will withhold material from its gaming competitors.” “Today, we are trying to stop Microsoft from taking control over a leading independent gaming studio and using it for harm to competition in many dynamic and fast-growing markets.”

Brad Smith, Microsoft president said that the company would oppose the FTC. He stated that while we believed in peace, we also believe in the cause of justice and would welcome the chance to go to court.

Biden’s administration has been more aggressive in enforcing antitrust laws, and this is why they have decided to file a lawsuit. The US Justice Department recently stopped a $2.2 Billion merger between Penguin Random House, the largest book publisher in the world, and Simon & Schuster, a smaller US rival.

Activision and Microsoft shares fell following the FTC complaint. Activision shares dropped 2.3 percent, to $74.19 pershare. Microsoft shares were almost 1% higher at $246.31.

The American software company claimed it wanted the deal to be competitive with Tencent, the gaming leader, and Sony the PlayStation owner. Sony has criticized the deal.

Microsoft set new principles shortly after the announcement to convince regulators. These included open access for developers, and compliance with privacy and security standards.

In an attempt to vent further criticism, Microsoft also made a 10-year commitment that “Call of Duty” would be available on Nintendo platforms. This will bring the popular first-person shooter series to the company’s first time ever. brought. Microsoft made the same offer for Sony.

Chair Lina Khan, the two Democrats on this committee, voted to approve it. Commissioner Christine Wilson voted “no”.