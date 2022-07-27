US study says employers can limit wage growth by letting staff work from home

Employers can keep wages low if they let their employees work from home, according to an American study to be presented in Australia.

The study, published as a working paper by the US National Bureau of Economic Research, surveyed US workers every month since the height of the Covid pandemic in May 2020.

Research found that about 20 percent of post-pandemic workdays will be completed from home, and that figure is expected to rise in the coming years.

The study will be presented to the Committee for Sydney on Thursday by researcher Jose Maria Barrero of the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México, where he will outline the results and show what working weeks will look like in the future.

Research by a team of US academics has found that both employers can limit wage growth if they allow their staff to work from home two or three days a week (photo, stock image)

The results showed that employees would be willing to receive a lower wage if they were allowed to work from home.

The majority of workers surveyed said they would be open to an average 7 percent pay cut if they had the opportunity to use WFH at least two or three days a week.

‘If we ask people how much’ [they] appreciate the opportunity to work from home a few days a week as a percentage of [their] current wage, usually they give you a number between 5 and 10 percent,” said Mr Barrero The Sydney Morning Herald.

“They would be willing to sacrifice up to 7 percent of their income, more or less.”

The study concluded that workers were “willing to accept significant pay cuts” to work from home.

A separate study featured in the same article found similar results.

The desire to have more days at home was common among all respondents, regardless of age, gender, education, income or personal circumstances.

Researchers suggested that both employers and employees in the US are now getting to a point where they can agree on a workweek made up of days spent working from home and the office.

While there was a “large gap” between what employers and staff wanted, Barrero said bosses are more open to a “hybrid model” workweek with time at the office and time at home.

He added that nearly 40 percent of companies surveyed had offered their employees more opportunities to be at home to keep them “happy” and to “moderate pressure on wage growth.”

Researchers suggested that employers and workers in the US are getting to a point where they can agree on a ‘hybrid’ workweek consisting of days at home and in the office (photo, stock image)

The survey found that about 55 percent of U.S. workers will still need to be on-site full-time in the future, but 30 percent of the population will be able to work a “hybrid week” and 15 percent will be able to work entirely from home. time.

The study surveyed 5,000 to 10,000 U.S. workers each month since the peak of the Covid pandemic in May 2020.

The study was conducted by Mr. Barrero and academics from the University of Chicago, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University.