US stocks zigzag and Treasury yields rise ahead of key Fed meeting

US equities started the week with cautious trading and government debt yields rose as investors anticipated the prospect of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The broad S&P 500 index fell 0.3 percent in early afternoon trading on Wall Street, while the European Stoxx 600 fell 0.1 percent. Earlier on Monday, the S&P even fell 0.9 percent.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries, a measure of global borrowing costs, rose above 3.5 percent for the first time since 2011 as investors sold the bonds, before falling back to 3.48 percent.

Monday’s subdued performance comes after MSCI’s broad index of developed and emerging market equities lost 4 percent last week in its biggest weekly decline since June. Concerns about the health of the global economy and the specter of further sharp rate hikes by major central banks have scared investors.

“This feels like a make-or-break week. There’s still the fear of the price review we made last week and there’s no point in turning sentiment into something better,” said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.

In currencies, the dollar rose about 0.3 percent against a basket of other currencies, marking a strong rally in recent months fueled by rising US interest rates.

“The foreign exchange market probably best sums up how close we are to some breaking point,” Chaar said. “The big question will be whether we will get a positive signal from central banks about when their walking cycle will peak. . . You don’t see many paths along which the Fed could be reassuring.”

The consensus expectation on Wall Street is that the Fed will raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Market forecasts for a third consecutive increase of that magnitude were supported last week by data showing US consumer price inflation cooled less than forecast in August.

Prices based on futures on federal funds suggest the Fed will raise its key interest rate to 4.4 percent in the first months of 2023, from its current range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, as policymakers try to cut inflation to cool.

Investor fears are mounting that the central bank’s efforts to contain inflation through monetary tightening will push the US economy into recession as debt service costs for corporations and individual borrowers rise.

Yields on 10-year inflation-linked U.S. bonds, which indicate the returns investors can expect to receive after factoring in inflation, peaked at 1.16 percent, the highest since 2018. So-called real yields were about minus 1 percent at the start of the year, flattering the valuations of high-growth tech companies that weigh heavily on US stock indices.

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 percent to ¥143 against the dollar after hitting a 24-year low last week before the government stepped up its verbal intervention to calm the country’s foreign exchange market.

The Bank of Japan will make its final policy decision on Thursday. Most economists expect the BoJ to keep 10-year yields close to zero as it tries to fuel more sustainable inflation in an economy that has seen decades of lukewarm price growth.

The Bank of England will also announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday, with the consensus forecast among City of London analysts pointing to a rise of 0.5 percentage points.

Asian stocks also fell, with an MSCI index of stocks in the region falling about 0.4 percent. The stock markets in the UK and Japan were closed for public holidays.