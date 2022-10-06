US states’ LGBT+ and abortion policies prompt concern among overseas workers

David Lesperance spent his time talking to clients about tax. Now, wealthy individuals seeking the Immigration Advisor’s help in considering moving to the US have started asking about abortion, LGBT+ rights and the risk of violence.

The “culture war” issues looming in the US are now “top of mind” for professionals considering moving there, says Lesperance.

The January 2021 attack by right-wing extremists on the United States Capitol had a “visceral” effect on many would-be immigrants, he recalls. The Supreme Court’s lifting of federal abortion protections this year sparked another “huge leap” in concern.

Foreign investment is partly a matter of business strategy and financial calculation. But there are also social dimensions, which become a factor in states’ pursuit of foreign companies and the expats they bring with them.

The exceptional and growing polarization in the US has led to increasingly divisive legislation from politicians seeking to animate the most passionate members of their party. Those policies, and signs of growing partisan enmity, are being noticed in international companies.

For example, members of the Site Selectors Guild have seen such topics “running the minds of our customers” as they help multinational companies choose new locations in the US, said Gregg Wassmansdorf, the group’s president.

Companies choosing new locations weigh many quantitative and qualitative factors, he adds, but the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe vs Wade, subsequent state abortion restrictions, and LGBT+ rights like the Florida-Disney clash “certainly draw the attention of the people in the boardroom”.

Disney employees in California protest Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law © Ringo Chiu/Reuters

studies of other countries have found that political polarization can be an important factor in determining foreign investment. There is little research to show whether it deters international investment in the US, but companies that advise investors on “country risk” around the world are now using that term about the US.

A political risk analysis firm, GeoQuant, has cited increasing social polarization to explain what it calls the “EM-ification” of the US: The world’s largest economy, it claims, shows some of the characteristics of emerging markets.

Polling data also provides clues to the country’s changing reputation. Gallup, for example, regularly asks Indians who want to migrate which country they would choose first. In 2015, 40 percent chose the US. In 2016, when Donald Trump’s election as president sparked a tougher immigration debate, that figure dropped to just 15 percent.

Gallup has not definitively attributed that change to social or political events, but last year the percentage of Indian immigrants who put the US at the top of their list had fallen to just 3 percent. Immigrant-friendly Canada is now preferred.

The polling agency Morning Consult in the same way found it that Chinese citizens wishing to study in the US are deterred by gun violence, alleged anti-Chinese prejudice and “the political climate”. Those students make up “a huge pool of educated workers,” notes Sonnet Frisbie, a geopolitical risk analyst with the company.

Similarly, Frisbie found that the reputation boost the US had seen in Europe after the Russian invasion of Ukraine”almost evaporated overnightfollowing the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and the Supreme Court’s abortion decision. What Americans consider domestic issues is closely followed abroad, she concludes.

Such concerns pose a challenge to multinationals at a time when most are increasingly sensitive to the wellbeing of their employees and alert to the need for diversity and inclusion.

A memorial to the victims of the shooting at a school in Uvalde in May that killed 19 children © Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“We are committed to ensuring that no matter what happens in the external environment, we are taking care of our people,” said Supriya Jha, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at SAP.

The German software company assesses cultural, political and human rights issues in every country it sends staff, she adds. After the Supreme Court ruling, it offered to cover the costs of US-based workers who have to leave the state for an abortion.

SAP has seen little evidence of workers rejecting moves to states that have restricted abortion bans or LGBT+ rights. But, Jha notes, it allows employees to work remotely. For companies without that flexibility, there would be “greater concerns.”

International concerns about discrimination mount, with one UN human rights expert in conclusion that LGBT+ rights are “deliberately undermined” by certain states.

It’s too early to see such concerns reflected in data showing which states are attracting foreign investment, notes Wassmansdorf. However, he adds, “There is a reputational risk to the United States in general and to specific states pursuing particular legislative agendas.”

Companies also run reputational risks if they invest in a place that some employees consider unfriendly. The predominance of restrictive bills in Republican states like Texas and Florida, typically associated with lower taxes and business-friendly regulations, could make economically attractive states less attractive in other ways.

For Frisbie, such concerns should be seen in context: “The US is still quite popular around the world,” she says. But it is becoming clear that policies designed for domestic consumption are now reverberating around the world, impacting the future flow of investment and talent.