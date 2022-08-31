US special forces rescue hostage thought to be Louisiana nun kidnapped in Burkina Faso

United States Special Forces are said to have rescued a Louisiana nun who was kidnapped five months ago by gunmen in Burkina Faso.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley first revealed on Tuesday that Special Operations forces “found another hostage” as he spoke at a ceremony marking the transfer of Special Forces command from Army General Richard Clarke to Army General Bryan Fenton.

Almost immediately afterward, both the Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans and Bishop Theophile of the Kaya Diocese in Burkina Faso announced that Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had been released.

She was taken hostage in April by a group of unknown gunmen. The area is known as a hotbed of militant groups such as ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Military officials have not yet confirmed that Tennyson is the hostage freed by Special Operations forces, but NOLA.com reports, she is now in U.S. custody in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

Her fellow Mariani nuns have since posted on Facebook that they are working with the FBI “to facilitate the return process to the US.”

Born in Louisiana, Tennyson has been serving as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014, helping starving and malnourished children in the area.

She was abducted on the night of April 4 by a group of at least 10 unknown gunmen from her monastery in Yalgo, where she lived in a community with other religious women, according to reports. WDSU.

Tennyson was asleep when the men stormed in and searched the facility, Marianite Sister Ann Lacour wrote in a newsletter at the time.

“They destroyed almost everything in the house, shot holes in the new truck and tried to set it on fire,” she said. “The house itself is all right, but the contents are destroyed.”

Lacour added that two of the younger women had told her that Tennyson had been taken straight from her bed without “glasses, shoes, phone, medicine, etc.”

In the aftermath, New Orleans Archbishop Gregory M Aymond issued a statement calling for her safe return.

‘For years, Sr. Suellen served the people of the Archdiocese of New Orleans with a lot of work,” he said at the time. “Today we express our sadness and shock at her abduction and pray for her safe return.”

Since then, there had been no news of her whereabouts, but on Tuesday Lacour told de Clarion Heraldthe official newspaper of the Archdiocese of New Orleans that Tennyson is “safe.”

“She’s totally exhausted,” said Lacour, a US congressional leader for the Marian Order of the Holy Cross.

“I’ve told her how much people love her and that she has nothing to worry about,” Lacour continued. “I told her, ‘You’re alive and safe. That’s all that matters.'”

Lacour noted that she was waiting for a full health assessment at the time before returning to the United States.

“Thank God,” the archdiocese posted on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

Prior to her trip to Africa, Tennyson taught and served as principal at several Catholic schools in Louisiana

She eventually became Superior General for the worldwide Marian order, but said she only found her calling after Bishop Thomas Kabore invited Marian nuns in 2014 to establish a parish and help the newly built Center for Saint John Paul II run.

But in recent years, violence in the area has escalated amid increasing political unrest — and the town of Yalgo, where Tennyson was stationed, bordered an area where armed groups were particularly active and attacks on civilians have increased.

The area has been the target of Islamist extremists in June, Voice of America reports, and has become a hotbed for al-Qaeda and ISIS operations.

Ultimately, NOLA.com reports, the Marians encouraged Tennyson to return home, but her sense of spiritual duty compelled her to stay.