US Soccer has come under scrutiny for not being vocal about Qatar’s human rights – but the body has reportedly signaled its intention to join the UEFA Working Group.

Human rights atrocities have taken place in Qatar ahead of the flagship tournament in November and workers’ rights are a major concern.

But The United States Soccer Federation has been criticized for its ‘deafening silence’ on human rights, according to Athletics.

Human Rights Watch condemned the lack of public action by American soccer and also fears for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Where are the comments from the 2026 World Cup hosts: USA, Mexico and Canada?” said Director of Global Initiatives Minky Worden Athletics.

‘Their silence is deafening. The fear is that there will be no binding agreements on workers’ rights for the next World Cup.’

An investigation by Sportsmail last year found that immigrant workers in Qatar were paid just $13.50 (£12) a day to work 11-hour shifts in scorching temperatures of over 38°C.

The body is allegedly wish to become part of UEFA’s financial compensation group.

The report claims that US Soccer has expressed its willingness to link up with the UEFA coalition to help with workers’ compensation and has also appointed a compliance officer.

The new role will be responsible for monitoring whether labor laws are being followed at, for example, the team hotel, and players remain informed, the report adds.

A spokesperson for US Soccer said: ‘US Soccer has been in discussions with Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other organizations on this important issue.

‘We have also been in communication with UEFA about joining their support for financial compensation for workers. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to finalize our plans and will be ready to share them soon.’

The body was then criticized for being ‘late’ in their action after more than a decade of problems.

‘Eight weeks before the WC, after 12 years of abuse, associations are speaking out’, Worden continued Athletics.

“Like the labor reforms in Qatar, it is too late to help many migrant workers.”

UEFA’s working group on Qatar has already supported the creation of a workers’ centre, a safe place for workers in Qatar to receive representation in labor disputes, as a legacy of the World Cup.

It has also called for compensation to be paid to all workers who have been injured or to the families of those who have died.

England finally broke its silence on the abuse of migrant workers in Qatar on Wednesday with football association chiefs vowing to lobby FIFA over new labor protection laws.

Migrant workers who have helped build the stadiums and infrastructure ahead of this winter’s World Cup finals will be invited to England’s base and will speak to players.

The FA has called for compensation for any occupational injury or death on construction projects and will lobby for a Migrant Workers’ Center to be set up in Qatar.

Amnesty International has called on FIFA to set up a compensation fund of at least $397m (£350m) for workers who have suffered ‘human rights abuses’ – an amount equivalent to the prize pool for the World Cup.