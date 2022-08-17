US shows China military might with ‘training missions’ after tension over Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Nuclear stealth bombers fly over the Pacific in a challenging show of US air power amid mounting tensions with China.

The two US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and four F/A-18 Hornet Fighters were pictured next to an Australian E-7A Wedgetail spy plane.

Pacific Air Forces described the exercise as “bilateral training missions,” which allowed them to “respond to any potential crisis.”

The B-2’s flying wing – the world’s most expensive aircraft at an estimated £1.6 billion – is virtually invisible to radar.

On Tuesday, the US tested a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

China has deployed planes and fired live missiles into the Taiwan Strait following US President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Five US congressmen also visited on Monday, prompting China to condemn “provocations.”

The Defense Ministry denounced Pelosi’s trip as an “ambush visit” that “violates China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Analysts fear Beijing could use claims of “provocation” as an excuse to invade Taiwan, which it claims as its property.

China has never refrained from using force to bring it under its control.

The Chinese Defense Ministry denounced Pelosi's trip to Taiwan as an "ambush visit" that "violates China's sovereignty and territorial integrity." Pictured: Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi, right, and Deputy Speaker of the Legislature Tsai Chi-chang, Tsai Chi-chang, arrive for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan

The Chinese embassy in Washington criticized the visit, saying it would take “resolute countermeasures in response to US provocations.”

Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said on Twitter: “Members of the US Congress must act in accordance with the US government’s one-China policy.”

The administration of President Joe Biden has said it will continue to conduct routine air and naval operations in the Taiwan Strait in the coming weeks.