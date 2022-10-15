US shift on Venezuelan migrants fuels anxiety in Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Jose Maria Garcia Lara received a call asking if his shelter could accommodate a dozen Venezuelan migrants who were among the first to be expelled to Mexico under a comprehensive US policy denying the right to claim asylum. to ask.

“We can’t take anyone, nobody fits,” he replied, standing between rows of tents in what looks like a small warehouse. He had 260 migrants on the floor, about 80 overcapacity and the most since the reception center opened in 2012.

Thursday’s call illustrates how the Biden administration’s extension of asylum restrictions to Venezuelans poses a potentially huge challenge to Mexico’s already overstretched shelters.

The US agreed to allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to apply online to fly directly to the US for temporary residency, but said it will also begin sending back to Mexico anyone crossing illegally — a number of those in Mexico alone. reached 25,000 in August.

The US has been driving Venezuelans to Tijuana and four other Mexican border towns since Wednesday, said Jeremy MacGillivray, deputy director of the United Nations International Organization for Migration in Mexico. The others are Nogales, Ciudad Juarez, Piedras Negras and Matamoros.

Casa del Migrante in Matamoros admitted at least 120 Venezuelans from Brownsville on Thursday, said Rev. Francisco Gallardo, the center’s director. On Friday, the Mexican government offered free bus rides to Mexico City.

Venezuelans have suddenly become the second largest nationality at the US border after Mexicans, a tough challenge for President Joe Biden. Nearly four of the five detained by US authorities in August entered or near Eagle Pass, Texas, across from Piedras Negras, a Mexican city of about 150,000 people with scarce shelter space.

“We are on the brink of collapse,” said Edgar Rodriguez Izquierdo, a lawyer at Casa del Migrante in Piedras Negras, which feeds 500 people daily and converts a school into a shelter for 150 people.

Tijuana, where Garcia Lara runs the Juventud 2000 shelter, is the largest city on the border with Mexico and probably has the most space. The city says 26 shelters, which are operating at near or full capacity, can together accommodate about 4,500 migrants.

Tijuana’s largest shelter, Embajadores de Jesus, is hosting 1,400 migrants in bunk beds and floor mats, while a group associated with the University of California, San Diego, is building a towering outhouse for thousands more.

Embajadores de Jesus grows at breakneck speed at the bottom of a canyon where roosters roam freely and huts made of plywood and aluminum sheeting line dirt roads and cracked pavement that easily flood when it rains. A cinderblock building with a kitchen and dining area nears completion, as migrants clear ground for a football field.

Gustavo Banda, like other shelter directors in Tijuana, doesn’t know what to expect from the US shift to Venezuela, reflecting an atmosphere of uncertainty along the Mexican border. Tijuana was swept by a wave of Haitian arrivals in 2016, a giant caravan from Central America in 2018 and the implementation in 2019 of a now-defunct policy to keep asylum seekers in Mexico waiting for US immigration court hearings.

“Nobody really knows what’s going to happen until they send people back,” Banda said on Thursday as families with young children got ready to go to sleep.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said it would temporarily admit “some” Venezuelans expelled from the US under a public health order known as Title 42, without specifying a numerical maximum. The US has more migrants than 2.3 million times since Title 42 came into effect in March 2020, denying them a chance of asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

A Mexican official said Mexico’s ability to take back Venezuelans depends on shelter space and the success of the US’s offer of temporary residences for up to 24,000 Venezuelans. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

So far, apart from Mexico, Mexico has only accepted returns from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador. As a result, Mexican shelters have been filled with migrants from those countries, along with Haitians.

Venezuelans, like those of other nationalities, including Cuba and Nicaragua, have generally been released into the United States to pursue immigration cases. Tense diplomatic relations have made it nearly impossible for the Biden administration to return them to Venezuela.

Blas Nuñez-Neto, a top U.S. Department of Homeland Security official, did not directly answer reporters’ questions on Thursday about how many Venezuelans are likely to be expelled to Mexico, saying only he expects fewer to attempt to cross the border.

Homeland Security said Venezuelans who cross the border by land after Wednesday’s announcement will be deported. Edward Pimentel was among the migrants who said they had been turned back despite being in US custody before the policy was announced.

“The truth is that our dream is the American dream, we wanted to go to the United States,” said Pimentel outside a Tijuana supermarket.

In Matamoros, hundreds of Venezuelans protested, saying they entered the US before the policy took effect. Gregori Josue Segovia, 22, said he was processed Monday in El Paso, Texas, by US authorities and moved before arriving in Matamoros.

“We were on three buses and they didn’t tell us anything, but we thought everything was normal when we realized we were on the (international) bridge” to return to Mexico, he said Friday.

About 7 million Venezuelans have fled their homeland in recent years, but had largely shunned the US. The US offers a relatively strong economy and small opportunities to return to Venezuela, suddenly making it more attractive.

For Venezuelans in Mexico, their best hope may be a US Title 42 exemption for people considered particularly vulnerable.

In Tijuana, more migrants seem to be getting such exemptions from the US Department of Homeland Security. The US allows about 150 migrants a day at a border crossing into San Diego, said Enrique Lucero, Tijuana’s director of migration affairs.

Many are chosen by advocacy groups from Tijuana shelters — causing some migrants to move there, not for a place to stay, but for a better chance of being selected to enter the US, Lucero said.

Embajadores de Jesus keeps a notebook with names of migrants who want to qualify for an exemption from Title 42. Banda, a pastor and director of a shelter, said they are waiting about three months to enter the US

Venezuelans who were in Mexico before Wednesday can also apply for one of the 24,000 temporary slots the US is making available, similar to an effort launched in April for up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. They must have a financial sponsor in the US and pay for their flights.

Mexico welcomed statements by US officials that the temporary aid being offered to Ukrainians and now Venezuelans may be extended to other nationalities.

Orlando Sanchez slept in a bus station in Mexico City with hundreds of other Venezuelans waiting for money from family. He said he didn’t have enough for a flight.

Naile Luna, a Venezuelan on her way to Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, said she hoped to be eight months pregnant to save her deportation to Mexico. She said she was not aware of the new policy.

____

Verza reported from Mexico City. Associated Press writer Gisela Salomon in Miami and videographer Jordi Lebrija in Tijuana contributed to this report.

