US set to impose sweeping export controls to rein in Chinese chipmakers

The US is preparing to introduce sweeping export controls in an effort to slow down Chinese efforts to obtain semiconductors and equipment to make chips for supercomputers and other military-related applications.

According to several people familiar with the situation, the Commerce Department is about to announce restrictions that would essentially prevent U.S. companies from selling advanced technology to Chinese groups and limit the ability of non-U.S. companies to sell products that would severely restrict the use of US technology to customers in China.

The controls are the latest effort to prevent China from using US technology to develop military programs, from quantum computers to hypersonic weapons. The US is trying to prevent Chinese companies from supplying US technology to the People’s Liberation Army through Beijing’s “civil-military merger” plan.

The restrictions are being adjusted to make it more difficult for Chinese chip makers – including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co and ChangXin Memory Technologies – to close the large technology gap with rivals in the US, Europe and elsewhere in Asia.

The Financial Times reported earlier this year that YMTC appeared to be supplying chips to telecom equipment company Huawei in violation of US export controls.

“The US government wants detailed control over every US technology used in semiconductor manufacturing. It wants to be able to pronounce usage by or export to specific companies in China across the board,” said Paul Triolo, a technology expert at Albright Stonebridge Group.

The US is going to introduce two rules, according to a person familiar with the situation. The first is to prevent China from securing advanced chips for supercomputers and artificial intelligence applications.

China launched its first exascale supercomputer last year, the US before. Most of the processors that power such supercomputers have been designed by companies such as Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, but they cannot yet be manufactured in China. The US blacklisted Phytium last year after it emerged that some of its chips were produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Two of those familiar with the plan said the US would set a 14-nanometer threshold, which would prevent companies from exporting advanced chip technology to China. The first rule will also restrict the export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Recommended

The administration will use the “Foreign Direct Product Rule”, a mechanism first used against Huawei. It prohibits companies from selling products that use US technology without obtaining an export license – which is usually difficult to obtain – from the trade department.

Washington will also introduce a second rule that will notify foreign countries that companies will be blacklisted for exports — known as the “entity list” — if they fail to cooperate in efforts to ensure the groups engage. with “safe trade” and not be involved in violating other export controls.

Eric Sayers, managing partner at security consultancy Beacon Global Strategies, said the total package was a “daring” move. “It will buy the [Joe] Biden is teaming some goodwill with Chinese hawks on Capitol Hill, who are frustrated by the slow movement of export control policies,” he said.

A semiconductor industry director said there were still questions about “what chance” the Biden administration wanted to take, adding that the details in the rules would be critical. “There are many different ways in which the borders [of technology] can be defined,” he said.

In an interview with the FT, Sanjay Mehrotra, chief executive of US memory chip maker Micron, declined to say whether the rules would affect sales in China.

“China is an important market for the entire semiconductor industry. It’s a big market and our sales there are in line with the rest of the semiconductor industry,” said Mehrotra.

The trade department declined to comment.

Follow Demetri Sebastopulo on Twitter