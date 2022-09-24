US senators increase pressure on Apple over possible Chinese chipmaker deal

US senators have asked the intelligence community to investigate the national security threat that a potential deal between Apple and Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., in an escalation of political pressure on the iPhone maker over the settlement.

Mark Warner, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Republican Vice Chairman Marco Rubio wrote a letter to National Intelligence Director Avril Haines requesting a review, just days after the Financial Times reported that Apple is considering buying memory chips from YMTC for the new iPhone 14.

“We are writing to express our extreme concern about the possibility that Apple Inc will soon acquire 3D Nand memory chips from Yangtze Memory Technologies Co,” the senators said. “Such a decision would introduce significant privacy and security vulnerabilities to the global digital supply chain that Apple is helping shape, given YMTC’s extensive, but often opaque, ties to the Chinese Communist Party.”

The FT has reported that YMTC has supplied memory chips to Huawei, the controversial Chinese telecom equipment giant, for at least two phones, including its flagship, the foldable Mate Xs 2. This would be a possible violation of a US export control that effectively prohibits companies from supplying them. of products with American technology to Huawei.

Government and industry experts assume that all Chinese chipmakers use American technology, because American chip design software and manufacturing tools are ubiquitous in all semiconductor supply chains.

Apple recently told the FT that it was “evaluating” YMTC’s procurement of some iPhones in China. Apple declined to comment Thursday on the letter to Haines, which was also signed by Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate majority leader, and John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas.

The senators asked Haines to review the risks an Apple-YMTC deal would pose to economic and national security. They asked her to investigate how the Chinese Communist Party is using YMTC to bolster its domestic chip industry and displace semiconductor manufacturers from the US and related countries. They also called for an investigation into the role YMTC would play in helping Chinese companies, including Huawei, evade US sanctions.

YMTC is just one of many Chinese technology groups that have become increasingly critical in Washington. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the US should maintain its long-standing premise that it should maintain a “relative” advantage over competitors, including in chips, where it “previously maintained a ‘sliding scale’ approach that said we need only one several generations ahead.”

“That’s not the strategic environment we’re in today,” Sullivan told SCSP, a think tank focused on advancing US technology in critical areas. “Given the fundamental nature of certain technologies, such as advanced logic and memory chips, we need to maintain as much advantage as possible.”

The US trade department is working on a series of measures that would make it more difficult to export certain chip-related technology to China in a bid to slow down its efforts to build its domestic industry.

Additional reporting by Patrick McGee.