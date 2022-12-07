US second gentleman slams hate ‘epidemic’ amid anti-Semitism rise

During a roundtable at the White House, Doug Emhoff calls on everyone to condemn anti-Semitism and warns against normalizing bigotry.

United States Second Mr. Doug Emhoff has condemned what he called an “epidemic of hate” as the White House convened a roundtable to address the rise of anti-Semitism in the wake of bigoted comments by the rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye .

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, met with US officials and representatives of Jewish American organizations at the White House event on Wednesday, Dec. 7, stressing that anti-Semitism should not be normalized.

“There is a hate epidemic in our country,” said Emhoff, who is Jewish. “We are seeing a rapid increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric and actions. Let me be clear: words are important. People no longer say the silent parts aloud; they literally scream them.

Emhoff, the first ever second gentleman, is also the first Jewish person to be married to a US president or vice president.

A once-celebrated music artist with a large fan base, Ye has been making anti-Semitic remarks for weeks, culminating in his praise of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in an interview with far-right media personality Alex Jones last week.

Prior to Hitler’s comments last month, former US President Donald Trump hosted Ye and his white nationalist associate Nick Fuentes at his Florida Mar-a-Lago residence, drawing rebuke from Democrats and some of his own Republicans. allies.

By then, Ye had been temporarily suspended from social media networks and dropped by major brands and business partners for his anti-Semitic remarks.

“I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should call out and reject anti-Semitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity,” US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter last week.

The White House event on Wednesday comes amid fears of more hate speech on Twitter after it was taken over by billionaire Elon Musk, who describes himself as a “freedom of speech absolutist” and had criticized its content moderation policies of the platform.

Basketball star Kyrie Irving also sparked outrage last month when he shared a movie with anti-Semitic tropes on social media.

Jewish communities in the US have faced deadly anti-Semitic attacks in recent years, including the murder of 11 worshipers by a white supremacist gunman at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

Praising Hitler and denying the holocaust is mean, abhorrent and must be condemned. Our government will continue to oppose anti-Semitism and the hate epidemic. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 2, 2022

On Wednesday, Emhoff said Jewish communities are hurting, and he called on all people to condemn anti-Semitism.

“Everyone, all of us, should be against this, should be against anti-Semitism,” he said. “We know when people refuse to condemn this vile language and these vile acts… It only serves to foment violence, violence among extremists.”

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that anti-Semitic rhetoric is “incredibly dangerous.”

“We will continue to condemn anti-Semitism and hatred wherever it exists. It should have no place in our society,” she told reporters.