US says airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran

US military airstrikes in eastern Syria would send a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias targeting US forces this month and several other times in the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters that U.S. nighttime airstrikes on facilities used by militias supported by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guards Corps have shown that “the United States will not hesitate to defend itself.” defend against Iran-Iranian-backed aggression when it occurs.”

He said the US decision to launch the attacks was based on both the nature of the August 15 militia attacks on al-Tanf Garrison, where US troops are stationed in the south, and the fact that, based on recovered information drone parts, “we believe we have Iran dead for rights to attribution.”

Hours after the US attacks, two US military sites in northeast Syria near major oil and gas fields were hit with rocket fire. According to the US Central Command, the missiles hit near Green Village and the Conoco gas field in Deir el-Zour. A US soldier was treated for a minor injury and has returned to work, and two others were examined for minor injuries. CENTCOM said US forces responded by destroying three vehicles and equipment used to launch some of the missiles, killing “two or three suspected Iranian-backed militants.”

The opposition war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Deir Ezzor 24, said the US airstrikes targeted the Ayash camp run by the Fatimiyoun group, made up of Shia fighters from Afghanistan. The war monitor reported that at least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed in the airstrikes, while Deir Ezzor 24 reported 10 dead.

Deir el-Zour is a strategic province bordering Iraq and containing oil fields. Iran-backed militias and Syrian troops control the area and have been targeted by Israeli warplanes in previous attacks.

In Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani issued a statement condemning the US attack “against the people and infrastructure of Syria”. He denied that Iran had any connection with the targets.

Iran routinely denies arming militias targeting US forces in the region, despite having weapons linked to them.

Kahl said the US strikes underline that while the US continues to negotiate with Iran to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, these talks have nothing at all to do with America’s willingness to counter when attacked.

“The threats they pose to our people in the region or elsewhere are not linked to wherever we end up with the nuclear deal,” Kahl said. “It really has nothing to do with our willingness and determination to defend ourselves. And I think last night’s strike was a pretty clear statement to the Iranians that these things are all on a different track.”

CENTCOM said the US strikes have “taken proportionate, deliberate steps to mitigate the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.” It did not identify the targets or report any casualties from the attacks, which the military said came at the behest of President Joe Biden.

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend American personnel,” Central Command spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino said in a statement.

Kahl said the militia’s coordinated attack on two US facilities in al-Tanf this month has raised concerns that “Iran plans to do more of this and we wanted to rid them of any sense that that was a good idea.”

He said the US initially identified 11 bunker targets at the site and eventually struck nine because there was evidence that people were in the vicinity of two of the sites and the target was not to kill victims.

The US Treasury Department said the Fatimiyoun group has fought numerous battles in Syria and is led by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Quds Force.

“The Ayash warehouse is very important to the Iranian militias,” Omar Abu Layla, CEO of Deir Ezzor 24, told the Associated Press. “We expect Iran to respond either in al-Tanf or possibly in Iraq.”

In the August 15 attack, drones allegedly launched by Iran-backed militias targeted the al-Tanf Garrison used by US forces. Central Command described the attack as “zero casualties and no damage” at the time.

There was no immediate recognition by the Syrian state media of the strikes that hit Deir el-Zour.

US forces invaded Syria in 2015 and supported the Allies in their fight against the Islamic State group.

