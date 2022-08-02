US sanctions Putin’s ‘gymnast lover girlfriend’ and the ‘mother of his two children’ Alina Kabaeva

The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast who is said to have a secret family with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When announcing the move, the Treasury timidly described the 39-year-old gold medalist as having “a close relationship with Putin.”

But other countries have gone further, with Canadian Secretary of State Melanie Joly calling the glamorous former athlete “his partner.”

Putin has always denied that they have a romantic relationship or that he has two children with her.

The latest round of sanctions, designed to force Putin in Ukraine to rethink, also targets Publichnoe Aktsionernoe Obschestvo Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat (MMK), one of the world’s largest steel producers and majority shareholder Viktor Rashnikov.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said: “While innocent people suffer from Russia’s illegal war of aggression, Putin’s allies have enriched themselves and financed a lavish lifestyle.

“The Treasury Department will use all means at our disposal to ensure that the Russian elites and the Kremlin instigators are held accountable for their complicity in a war that has cost countless lives.”

Putin has denied any romantic relationship with the 39-year-old former gymnast and the US removed her name from a sanctions list earlier this year over fears it would flare up tensions

The UK sanctioned Kabaeva in May, but the US removed her from a proposed list. At the time, officials reasoned that it was such a personal attack on Putin that tensions between Russia and the US could escalate.

Still other countries piled up and made no secret of the fact that they believed she was Putin’s lover.

She was spotted in public shortly after the moves in June, appearing in the Black Sea resort of Sochi at a rhythmic gymnastics training camp with 28 children.

News channel Moskovsky Komsomolets noted that she had “lost quite a lot of weight.”

They said, ‘Alina likes expensive stylish outfits, which she can afford as head of the National Media Group….

‘Alina talked to the kids in white pants, lilac long sleeves [blouse] and a matching vest.

The tanned star covered her eyes with stylish white-framed sunglasses. ‘

The Treasury said in a statement that Kabaeva heads the National Media Group, a pro-Kremlin group of media organizations. But the sanctions are likely to strike close to home for Putin

It was the first time she had appeared in public since April, when she shot a militaristic and patriotic TV spectacle with children, appearing with young people at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow to commemorate the dead of World War II.

Her return came shortly after a Telegram station called her the “invisible princess.”

As Putin struggles in the war with Ukraine, she told the 28 young gymnasts in Sochi: “I want to urge everyone not to give up – achieve your goals, do not lose heart.”

Although she is a prominent sportswoman and celebrity in Russia, and runs a staunchly pro-Kremlin media empire, her alleged status as Putin’s partner is off limits to the media.

Speculation suggests she and Putin have children together — two sons, born in 2015 and 2019 — but the Russian public has not been informed whether her true status is a secret first lady.

Earlier in the war, there were claims that Kabaeva was hiding in a Swiss loophole, or even a hi-tech Siberian “underground urban bunker.”

Recently, all information about De Nationale Media Groep (NMG) – where it is chairman – has been wiped from open databases.

Kabaeva won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics. She can be seen here at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where she took bronze in rhythmic gymnastics

Her salary with this group, which runs multiple pro-Putin TV and newspaper channels, is estimated at nearly £8 million a year, compared to Russia’s average annual figure of £5,600.

But now all details have disappeared from open databases, reports “Mozhem Obyasnit” (We can explain) Telegram channel.

“The registry was immediately cleared after the UK imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva,” added the station, calling her “The Invisible Princess.”

Kabaeva is believed to be located in Sochi, where a huge gymnastics center in her name is under construction on the edge of the city’s Winter Olympics Park.

Aerial photos show a huge development of a project that started in 2017.

Rumors first romantically linked Kabaeva to Putin, back in 2008 when she was a pro-Kremlin MP.

The newspaper that printed the story was quickly closed.

Putin – who announced his divorce in 2013 from his wife Lyudmila, a former Aeroflot flight attendant – has previously said: ‘I have a private life in which I am not allowed to interfere. It must be respected.’