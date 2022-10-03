US sanctions Bosnian minister in anti-corruption effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Monday imposed sanctions on the head of the Autonomous Bosnian Croat Federation of Bosnia and others, acting less than a week after it imposed sanctions on a prosecutor accused of complicity in corruption and undermining democratic processes in the West. Balkans.

The Treasury Department said the Office of Foreign Assets Control on Monday imposed sanctions against Prime Minister Fadil Novalic for misusing pensioners’ data he obtained through his official position in the week before the 2018 election. Novalic is said to have used pensioners’ data to send letters listing his achievements and promising increased pensions.

The new sanctions come after prosecutor Diana Kajmakovic, who called the Treasury a “ shamelessly corrupt prosecutor with links to criminal organizations,” was designated for sanctions last week.

In addition, Bosnian tycoon Slobodan Stankovic and his engineering firm Integral Inzenjering AD Laktasi were sanctioned for alleged links to corruption in the construction industry.

The Ministry of Finance said that large construction projects are often transferred to Stankovic’s company without fair and open competition and that the vast majority of Stankovic’s wealth comes from public money.

The US government relies on a executive order signed by President Joe Biden as his authority to impose sanctions. The order is aimed at people who pose a threat to international stabilization efforts in the Western Balkans.

“Today’s action underscores how politicians in Bosnia and Herzegovina are undermining democratic institutions and processes for their own political gain and to reward their patronage networks,” Brian Nelson, Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement.

“We will continue to target those who are destabilizing the region, as well as their supporters, and hold them accountable.”

