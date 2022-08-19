US rushes ANOTHER package to Ukraine with Russia’s momentum stalling

The Biden administration is sending more drones, ammunition and armored vehicles to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion, as Ukraine continues to find ways to hit Russia with long-range missiles.

The latest package that the Pentagon is announcing totals $775 million and includes: 16 Howitzer systems, 1,000 Javelin systems that hammered Russian armor, as well as an undisclosed number of HARM missiles that go after radar systems.

Also included are 15 ScanEagle drones, a low-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle made by Boeing, as well as 40 MRAPS, tactical vehicles intended to withstand improvised explosive devices.

The drones can be used for surveillance and can be launched using a pneumatic launcher without the need for an airfield.

“These capabilities have been carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement announcing the package.

The package also includes: 2,000 anti-armor rounds as Ukraine tries to continue hitting Russian tanks and prepares for a possible offensive to try to reverse Russian territorial gains.

There were explosions Thursday night near bases in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine and in Russia, as Ukrainian forces improve their ability to carry out long-range strikes.

That came after massive explosions in Crimea, a strategically important area that Russia captured from Ukraine in 2014.

Video reportedly of an exploding Russian T-90 tank

Here a Russian BMP drives over the mine in Donbas amid conflict in Ukraine

President Joe Biden has sent a series of military aid packages since the February invasion, following warnings from US intelligence agencies.

The pack contains 15 ScanEagle drones, a low-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle made by Boeing

40 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAP) vehicles are included

A Western official said the event knocked out half of Russia’s naval air fleet, having already suffered the painful loss of its flagship, the Moskva. Russia considers the attack an escalation.

“We want to make sure Ukraine has a steady stream of ammunition to meet its needs, and that’s what we’re doing with this package,” a senior Pentagon official said. Yahoo News reported.

The 19 packages since the unprovoked invasion of Russia on February 24 are now worth $10 billion in total.

What is included in the latest $775 million package for Ukraine? Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) 16 105mm howitzers and 36,000 105mm artillery shells 15 Scan Eagle Unmanned Aerial Systems 40 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles with Mine Rollers Extra high-speed anti-radiation missiles 50 armored multi-purpose wheeled vehicles for high mobility (HMMWV) 1,500 tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) rockets 1,000 Javelin anti-armor systems 2,000 anti-armor rounds; Mine clearance equipment and systems demolition ammunition; Tactically secured communication systems Night vision equipment, thermal imaging systems, optics and laser rangefinders Source: Ministry of Defence

“You see a complete and total lack of progress from the Russians on the battlefield,” the official said, adding: “You see that the Russians are still paying a high price with Ukrainian attacks, especially by using that HIMARS system ‘ for rocket attacks .

An official said the war is currently “near operational standstill”. ABC news reported.

Ukraine and Western allies are also increasingly concerned that Russia will try to capture territorial gains by holding referendums in conquered territories they control, while the clock is ticking over opportunities to make progress before winter.

More information came from Britain about the sheer magnitude of Russia’s losses.

A daily intelligence report from the British Ministry of Defense said Moscow had lost a large number of main battle tanks because they were not equipped with explosive reactive armor technology – or ERA.

“Used properly, ERA degrades the effectiveness of incoming projectiles before they hit the tank,” the report said. “This suggests that Russian forces have failed to rectify a culture of misuse of the ERA dating back to the First Chechen War in 1994.”

The report added: “It is highly probable that many Russian tank crews have not had the training to maintain ERA, leading to either poor assembly of the explosive elements or to omitting them altogether.”

British officials said “the war has seen numerous failures by Russian commanders to enforce low-level combat discipline,” adding: “The effect of these failures is likely a major factor behind the poor performance of the Russian armed forces. ‘

According to data released by the Ukrainian military, their troops killed more than 44,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed some 1,800 tanks. Other estimates, such as that of Oryx – a military blog that tracks Russian losses since the start of the war – point to an even greater loss of equipment in Moscow.

Oryx, who is tracking losses based on visual confirmation, says more than 5,000 Russian military vehicles have been destroyed, damaged or seized by Ukrainian forces — including more than 3,000 tanks.