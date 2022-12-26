US retail sales were up 7.6% before Christmas as deep discounts lured inflation-strapped Americans

US retail sales rose 7.6 percent between November 1 and December 24, spanning most of the holiday season, as deep discounts lured bargain-hungry consumers, showed a Mastercard report on Monday.

The increase is higher than the 7.1 percent growth Mastercard had forecast in September, when it anticipated consumers would shop through October for early deals.

However, this year’s holiday retail sales growth is slower than last year’s 8.5 percent rise as decades-high inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of recession returned. to cautious consumers.

Retailers including Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc in the United States have offered deep discounts during the holiday season to get rid of excess stock and bring inventories back to normal levels.

US retail sales rose 7.6 percent between November 1 and December 24, spanning most of the holiday season.

The increase is higher than the 7.1 percent growth that Mastercard had forecast in September, but less than last year.

That led to strong demand for everything from toys to electronics during the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber ​​Monday.

Electronics sales, however, fell 5.3 percent over the broader period of about two months, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse report.

But sales in the clothing and restaurant categories rose 4.4 percent and 15.1 percent, respectively, helping boost the overall number.

Online sales rose 10.6 percent in the period, slightly less than last year’s 11 percent increase, according to the Mastercard report.

Meanwhile, during cyber week, total retail sales rose about 11 percent, a separate Mastercard SpendingPulse report in late November showed.

Mastercard SpendingPulse measures retail sales in stores and online across all forms of payment. Auto sales are excluded.

Retail sales growth during the holidays this year is slower than last year as decades-high inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of recession have made consumers wary.

Online sales rose 10.6% in the period, slightly less than last year’s 11% increase.

Consumers spent a record $9.12 billion this year on Black Friday and another record $11.3 billion on Cyber ​​Monday, making it the biggest online shopping day ever in the United States.

Shoppers sought out the latest games, electronics and toys for the holidays, with Black Friday online spending 2.3 percent more than last year and Cyber ​​Monday sales rising 5.8 percent, according to Adobe Analytics data.

The report found that the most popular products for Black Friday included the Xbox Series X gaming console, merchandise for the children’s TV show Bluey, copies of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II game, drones and Apple Macbooks.

On Cyber ​​Monday, Lego was the most searched product, followed by the playstation 5 video game console, Hot Wheels brand toys, copies of Madden NFL 23 and smart watches.

While retailers began promotions and discount offers as early as October to encourage more sales, inflation-weary shoppers largely postponed their holiday shopping until Black Friday weekend and Cyber ​​Monday with hoping to find the best deals.

Retailers including Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc have offered deep discounts during the holiday season to get rid of excess stock and bring inventories back to normal levels.

Consumers spent a record $9.12 billion this year on Black Friday and another record $11.3 billion on Cyber ​​Monday, making it the biggest online shopping day in US history.

Inflation is one of the metrics used by the US Federal Reserve to gauge the health of the economy.

Since 2012, the Federal Reserve has targeted an inflation rate of 2 percent for the US economy and may make changes to monetary policy if inflation is not within that range.

A notable time for inflation was in the early 1980s during the recession. Inflation rates hit 14.93 percent, prompting the Federal Reserve to clamp down.

In his most recent report, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics posted a 0.1 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in November.

This comes after it rose 0.4 percent in October. Over the past 12 months, the all-items index increased 7.1 percent before seasonal adjustment.