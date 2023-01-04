US reopens visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — The U.S. embassy in Cuba will reopen visa and consular services Wednesday, the first time since a spate of unexplained health incidents among diplomatic personnel cut off the U.S. presence in Havana in 2017.

The embassy confirmed this week that it will begin processing immigrant visas, prioritizing permits to reunite Cubans with family in the US, and others such as the diversity visa lottery.

The resumption comes amid the largest migration out of Cuba in decades, which has put pressure on the Biden administration to open more legal avenues for Cubans and engage in dialogue with the Cuban government despite a historically tense relationship.

They are expected to issue at least 20,000 visas a year, although it is only a drop in the ocean of the migratory flow, which is fueled by mounting economic and political crises on the island.

At the end of December, US authorities reported that Cubans were stopped 34,675 times along the border with Mexico in November, a 21% increase from the 28,848 times in October.

From month to month, that number has gradually increased. Cubans are now the second largest nationality after Mexicans to appear at the border, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

The growing migration is due to a complex set of factors, including economic, energy and political crises, as well as deep discontent among Cubans.

While the vast majority of Cuban migrants make their way to the US via flights to Nicaragua and cross overland at the US border into Mexico, thousands of others have also made a perilous sea journey. They travel 90 miles to the Florida coast, often arriving in rickety, dangerously built boats filled with migrants.

The exodus from Cuba is compounded by increasing migration to the US from other countries such as Haiti and Venezuela, forcing the US government to grapple with an increasingly complex situation on the southern border.

The resumption of visa work at the embassy comes after a series of migration talks and visits by US officials to Havana in recent months, and may also signal a slow thaw between the two governments.

“By participating in these discussions, we underline our commitment to continuing constructive discussions with the government of Cuba as appropriate to advance US interests,” the US embassy said in a November statement following the visit of a US official. delegation to Cuba.

The small steps are a far cry from relations under President Barack Obama, who eased many US Cold War sanctions during his term and made a historic visit to the island in 2016.

Visa and consular services were shut down on the island in 2017 after embassy staff were hit by a series of health incidents, alleged sonic attacks that remain largely unexplained.

As a result, many Cubans who wanted to legally migrate to the US had to fly to places like Guyana to do so before migrating or reuniting with family.

While relations between Cuba and the US have always been tense, they were strengthened following the closure of the embassy and the Trump administration’s tightening of sanctions against Cuba.

Under President Joe Biden, the US eased some restrictions on things like remittances and family travel from Miami to Cuba, but many in Cuba have brushed aside hopes that a Biden presidency would return the island to the “Obama era.”

Restrictions on tourist travel to Cuba and the import and export of many goods remain in place.

Tensions have also been fueled by the Cuban government’s harsh treatment of participants in the 2021 protests on the island, including hefty prison sentences for minors, a constant point of criticism from the Biden administration.

Cuban officials have repeatedly expressed optimism about talks with the US and moves to reopen visa services. Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Cossio said in November that ensuring migration through safe and legal routes is a “mutual goal” between the two countries.

But Cossio also blamed the flight of tens of thousands from the island on US sanctions, saying that “there is no doubt that policies designed to depress a population’s living standards are a direct driver of migration.”