US rents rose 7.8% in September – and are still up 25% since before the pandemic

U.S. rents rose an average of 7.8 percent in September, meaning they are still as much as 25 percent higher since pre-pandemic.

Wages have not kept pace, meaning tenants are ‘feeling the pressure’ – despite the new figure showing that price increases are starting to ease month on month.

Cincinnati saw the biggest increase in rents with an increase of 26 percent, while renters in Milwaukee paid an average of 15 percent less rent last month.

Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Nashville and Portland are also some of the places in the US where rents are rising the most, according to Redfin.

And data shows that along with Milwaukee – Minneapolis, Jacksonville and Baltimore are other places in the country where rents are falling instead of rising.

According to separate data from Relator.com, rents rose 7.8 percent in the past month to a median of $1,759, slowing down more than a year of double-digit increases.

The data showed that the median US rents peaked in July, reports reported Bloomberg. The national median of demanded rent rose to $2,032 in July, up 14 percent from the previous year.

Ryan Coon, vice president of rental at Realtor.com, said of the ongoing price increases: “Wages haven’t kept up with that. Tenants really feel pressured.’

Despite the fact that more and more new apartments are coming onto the market for buyers, he says: ‘Renters are staying put, they are less mobile.’

This is because the average interest rate on US home loans has reached its highest level since 2006, as the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes to fight inflation continue to raise borrowing costs for home buyers.

Rising rent costs have also been a major driver of US inflation.

The most recent data from Redfin shows that rents in Cincinnati rose the fastest in August, at 26 percent.

Pittsburgh came in second with a 22 percent increase, Indianapolis third – 21 percent – Nashville fourth, 20 percent and Portland fifth with a rental peak of 19 percent.

Milwaukee saw its biggest rent drop in August — 15 percent, with Minneapolis in second place with seven percent.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.81 percent for the week ending Oct. 7, the eighth consecutive weekly increase, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said Wednesday.

Higher financing costs have led to a decline in the sales volume of homes. The MBA’s purchase index, which measures new mortgages to buy a home, fell 2 percent from the previous week and 39 percent from a year ago.

Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the start of the year as the Fed follows an aggressive path of rate hikes to curb stubbornly high inflation.

The Fed’s actions, designed to cool the economy enough to contain rising prices, have weighed heavily on the rate-sensitive housing sector, as expectations of a Fed tightening have led to a rise in government bond yields.

New York City’s real estate crisis may not just be limited to office buildings as apartment sales fell by double digits in the third quarter

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 6.81 percent in the week ending Oct. 7, the eighth weekly increase in a row

US housing market is cooling in the post-pandemic era, with the highest concentration in California and Florida

Expensive western locations that had seen their prices rise since the pandemic, such as San Diego and San Jose, helped round out the top 20 fastest-cooling cities, based on annual price changes from February to August 2022

Mortgage rates are closely following the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which has flirted with 4 percent in recent weeks.

The MBA’s Market Composite Index, a measure of all mortgage applications, including purchases and refinancing, fell 2 percent from a week earlier and is down about 69 percent from last year.

The MBA’s refinancing index fell 1.8 percent last week and is down 86 percent from a year ago as higher rates stifle demand for mortgage refinancing.

“Application volumes for both refinancing and home purchases declined and are further below last year’s record levels,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s Senior Vice President and Chief Economist.

“The news that job and wage growth continued in September is positive for the housing market as higher incomes support housing demand,” he added.

“However, it also pushed out the possibility of the Federal Reserve’s potential near-term pivot on its plans for additional rate hikes.”