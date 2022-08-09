US regulators to approve new monkeypox vaccine technique that rations jabs

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning green-lighting plans to prolong U.S. supplies of monkeypox vaccines by cutting the dosage by 80 percent and changing the way it’s delivered to patients.

Bloomberg reports that to quell a shortage of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, plans are in place to release doses of the vaccine as low as 0.1 milliliters (ml) — a huge drop from the standard dose of 0.5 ml. They believe that using an intradermal injection — which delivers the vaccine between the layers of skin rather than under the skin’s fat — will ensure that the injection is just as effective.

The FDA plans to approve plans to reduce the dose of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine by 80% and administer it intradermally in an effort to solve the US vaccine shortage (file photo)

It comes in response to a massive shortage of monkeypox vaccines available in the US. Officials have so far distributed only 600,000 doses to state and local jurisdictions across the country. When jabs became available in major population centers such as New York City, appointments were fulfilled within minutes due to exceptionally high demand.

However, the science behind the move is limited. A single 2015 study funded by the National Institutes of Health shows that vaccines can be just as effective via the intradermal route, but there is no other data. This would be a huge shift in America’s response to the virus based on limited existing evidence.

The move comes as the US registered a record 1,424 cases on Monday, the highest number since the global outbreak first made its way to the United States in May. In total, the US has registered 8,934 infections – the largest number of any country.

This outbreak could also get worse soon. The new school year starts in the coming weeks at colleges and universities in the US. Young college students are more likely to engage in careless sexual behavior, creating a perfect storm for potential monkeypox outbreaks across the country.

Officials wrote in an email obtained by Bloomberg that the FDA will soon give emergency clearance to the rationed jabs.

The Jynneos vaccine was developed by Bavarian Nordic for smallpox, but it is also effective against monkeypox.

Last week, FDA chief Robert Califf explained that this new approach will allow the nation to make the most of its resources without losing effectiveness.

“The advantage is that you can stretch doses,” Dr. John Moore, a virologist at Cornell University, told the… New York Times of the schedule.

‘The flip side is that if you cut too far or take too many liberties, you reduce efficacy. And how are you going to know that? It’s guesswork.’

Federal officials currently have access to about 1.1 million shots — not nearly enough to cover vulnerable populations in America.

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services declared the virus a public health emergency, opening the door for regulators to take these kinds of measures.

Former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb (pictured) told CBS’ Face the Nation that the monkeypox outbreak in America can still be contained

But there are some questions about whether this is the right move.

In 2015, researchers found that smallpox vaccines were just as effective when given in smaller doses when the injection was done intradermally.

However, it was only one study that was conducted in 524 participants and used a different vaccine.

Currently, injections are mainly reserved for men who have sex with other men – although some exposed people have been given the injection as a precaution.

Access to the recordings may need to be expanded soon. Some officials fear the virus has already escaped that sexual network and is now in other groups as well.

“There’s an opportunity to get this back in the box, but it’s going to be very difficult at this point,” FDA Molded Chief Executive Dr Scott Gottlieb said. CBS’ Face the Nation during the weekend.

“We continue to look for cases in the community of men having sex with men, it’s mainly spreading in that community, but there’s no doubt that it’s spread beyond that community at this point and I think we need to look for it.” broader to cases.’

While exact federal data isn’t available, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said at a briefing last week that gay and bisexual men still make up the majority of cases.

The CDC has greatly expanded its testing capacity in recent weeks and can now perform 80,000 per week through its own testing and agreements with private partners.

Last week, Walensky said only about ten percent of America’s testing capacity was being used, opening the door to significant expansions in the number of people who should be tested.

Gottlieb said any person with an atypical case of shingles or herpes should be tested for monkey pox at this time.

Expanding testing will either find more cases — giving officials more information they can use to control the outbreak — or confirm more people as negative and confirm areas where the virus is not spreading.

He also believes the CDC should start monitoring the wastewater — which can provide more general pictures of where the virus is spreading without individual testing.

Despite his concerns, Gottlieb doesn’t think the virus has reached a point where the average American should be concerned.

“I don’t think this is something people generally need to worry about,” he explained.

“I think the incidence of this infection in the wider community is still very low. Your risk of contacting monkeypox is still extremely low outside of certain social networks where you see a higher number of cases.

“If you want to contain it … we have to look more broadly.”