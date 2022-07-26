US regrets ‘surprise’ Russia exit from Space Station

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The United States on Tuesday expressed regret at Russia’s announcement that it would leave the International Space Station after 2024 and said it was surprised.

“It’s an unfortunate development given the critical scientific work that has been carried out on the ISS, the valuable professional collaboration our space agencies have had over the years, and especially in light of our renewed agreement on spaceflight collaboration,” the statement said. State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“I understand we were surprised by the public statement,” he told reporters.

NASA’s director of the ISS, Robyn Gatens, previously said the US space agency “has received no official message from the partner about today’s news.”

NASA itself plans to retire the ISS — a symbol of post-Cold War unity — after 2030 as it transitions to working with commercial space stations, and Gatens suggested that Russia might consider making its own transition.

When asked if she wanted the US-Russia space relationship to end, she replied, “No, absolutely not.”

“They have been good partners, as have all of our partners, and together, as a partnership, we intend to continue operating the space station through the decade.”

Gatens responded to an announcement by newly appointed Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov.

“Of course we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think by then we will start assembling a Russian orbital station,” Borisov added, calling it the top “priority” of the space program.

“Good,” Putin replied in Kremlin comments.

Until now, space exploration has been one of the few areas where cooperation between Russia and the United States and its allies had not been destroyed by tensions over Ukraine and elsewhere.

NASA Doesn't Say 'Official Word' From Russia About Leaving ISS

