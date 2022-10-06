US redirecting flights from Uganda to five different airports to screen passengers for Ebola

Uganda is struggling with a new outbreak of the Ebola virus, for which there is no approved vaccine.

As a result, the United States will begin at midnight Thursday diverting travelers coming from Uganda to five different airports where they will be screened for the virus.

All travelers who have been in Uganda in the 21 days prior to landing in the United States will be diverted to one of the five airports.

According to New York Times, there are 44 confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the East African country and 10 deaths. These numbers make it the largest outbreak in the country in two decades.

At least four of these deaths and six of the cases occurred among healthcare workers.

Five US airports will be set up with Ebola screening stations for passengers arriving from Uganda

The East African country has experienced its biggest outbreak in twenty years of the deadly virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously issued a notice directing passengers arriving from Uganda to five US airports where they will be screened for the deadly virus

Although there are no direct flights to the United States from Uganda, passengers entering via other countries are diverted to five airports for screening: JFK International Airport in New York, Washington-Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC, Newark Liberty International Airport in New York Jersey, Chicago-O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta – the same airports where screenings were conducted in 2014 during the last major outbreak of the Ebola virus.

The Biden administration is bracing for a spike in cases in Uganda

Passengers will have a temperature and risk assessment check as well as a visual symptom check. They will also be asked to verify contact information, and US state and local health departments will follow up with travelers three weeks after the date they left Uganda.

Doctors, if they suspect patients have Ebola, have been urged to obtain travel stories from patients.

A doctor disinfects a man’s rubber gloves before he leaves the Ebola isolation ward at the Mubende Regional Referral Hospital in Mubende, Uganda, Thursday, September 29, 2022

Members of the Ugandan medical staff of the Ebola treatment unit stand inside the ward in personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Mubende Regional Referral Hospital in Uganda on September 24, 2022

Relatives of a woman who died of Ebola prepare her grave in Kijavuzo village, Mubende district, Uganda, Thursday, September 29, 2022

Ebola is a rare and deadly disease found mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. The infection starts with mild respiratory symptoms, but can quickly develop into a disease that, if left untreated, can quickly damage internal organs.

Eventually, patients begin to bleed from their eyes, nose, mouth, and rectum.

On average, the disease kills about half of those infected, typically within 14 days of the onset of symptoms.

The disease is highly contagious, but is spread through direct contact with body fluids and is not airborne.

The CDC notice to divert passengers is not a travel ban, but rather is being put in place out of an abundance of caution.

The Biden administration is bracing for a spike in cases in Uganda. It is believed that the current reported number is a significant undercount, according to a report from Bloomberg.

A call with thousands of US health care providers is scheduled for October 11. Although US health officials believe the current risk of Ebola spreading across the country is low.

The outbreak was first detected in Mubende, Uganda, but quickly spread to four other districts within a 75-mile radius

Several shots targeting this virus strain are underway, and two will begin human trials in Uganda, possibly this month, according to the World Health Organization.

The largest previous outbreak of Ebola ravaged West Africa in 2014, causing more than 11,000 deaths — two of which were Americans who contracted the disease in the United States.

Previous vaccines and approved treatments for Ebola targeted the Zaire strain of the disease, found primarily in West Africa. However, these treatments are ineffective against the East African Sudan species, which is now circulating in Uganda.