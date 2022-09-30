US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand

Clouds cast shadows near wind turbines at a wind farm along the Montana-Wyoming state line on June 13, 2022. The Biden administration proposes a new permit program for wind power turbines, power lines and other projects that kill bald and golden eagles. Credit: AP Photo/Emma H. ​​Tobin, File



The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a new licensing program for wind power turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concerns among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the western U.S. could harm golden eagle populations that are now tottering. .

The Fish and Wildlife Service program announced Thursday aims to encourage companies to work with officials to minimize damage to golden eagles and bald eagles.

It also aims to prevent a slowdown in the growth of wind energy as an alternative to carbon-emitting fossil fuels — a key part of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda. It comes after several major utilities have been federally prosecuted in recent years for killing large numbers of eagles without a permit.

The federal government already issues permits to kill eagles. But Thursday’s proposal calls for new permits tailored to wind energy projects, power grids and the disruption of nesting bald eagles and bald eagles nests.

Fish and Wildlife Service director Martha Williams said the new program would “provide multiple avenues to obtain a permit” while also helping to conserve eagles, which she described as a key responsibility for the agency. .

The number of bald eagles has quadrupled since 2009 to about 350,000 birds. There are only about 40,000 golden eagles, which require much larger areas to survive and are more likely to have problems with humans.

Eagle researcher Charles “Chuck” Preston carries a young golden eagle that was temporarily removed from its nest as part of research involving long-term population studies of the birds, on June 15, 2022, near Cody, Wyo. new licensing program for wind turbines, power lines and other projects that kill bald and golden eagles. Credit: AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File



The number of wind turbines across the country has more than doubled in the past decade to nearly 72,000, according to US Geological Survey data, with development overlapping major golden eagle territory in states such as Wyoming, Montana, California, Washington and Oregon.

In April, a subsidiary of Florida-based utility giant NextEra Energy pleaded guilty in federal court in Wyoming to criminal violations of conservation laws after the wind turbines killed more than 100 golden eagles in eight states. It was the third conviction of a major wind company for killing eagles in ten years.

Federal officials do not want to disclose how many eagles have been killed by wind farms because it is sensitive law enforcement information.

Nationwide last year, 34 companies issued permits to “take” 170 golden eagles, meaning many birds could be killed by turbines or lost from impacts on nests or habitats, according to consent data obtained by The Associated Press. According to the data, there were more than 200 permits for the killing of 420 bald eagles.

Bradley University professor Anant Deshwal points to cliffs where golden eagles nest in Cody, Wyo., on June 15, 2022. The Biden administration is proposing a new licensing program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill bald and golden eagles. Credit: AP Photo/Emma H. ​​Tobin, File



Teton Raptor Center ecologist Bryan Bedrosian prepares to return a young golden eagle to its nest after banding the bird for future tracking as part of a long-term population survey of the species, nearby on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from Cody, Wyo. Scientists say golden eagle populations in the US are teetering on the brink of decline as wind turbine deaths, illegal shootings, lead poisoning and other causes take their toll on the species. Credit: AP Photo/Matthew Brown



Power lines will be near hills outside of Cody, Wyoming on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The region is the zero point in the conflict between golden eagles and wind energy, both of which find homes in areas with strong winds. As wind turbines increase, scientists say collision deaths could reduce the number of golden eagles considered stable at best and likely to decline in some areas. Credit: AP Photo/Emma H. ​​Tobin



The talons of a six-week-old golden eagle are seen as the bird’s legs are held by Charles “Chuck” Preston during research work at a nesting site, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, near Cody, Wyo. A wind power company’s conviction for illegal eagle killings in Wyoming underscored the clash between renewable energy to fight climate change and efforts to preserve the iconic western American species. Credit: AP Photo/Matthew Brown



For any loss, companies are responsible for ensuring that at least one eagle death is prevented elsewhere.

Illegal shootings are the leading cause of death for golden eagles, killing about 700 each year, according to federal estimates. More than 600 die each year in collisions with cars, wind turbines and power lines; about 500 are electrocuted a year; and more than 400 have been poisoned.

But climate change looms as a potentially bigger threat: According to an analysis by the National Audubon Society, rising temperatures are expected to reduce golden eagle nesting areas by more than 40% later this century.

“Birds tell us that climate change is the biggest threat they face,” said Garry George, director of the National Audubon Society’s Clean Energy Initiative. If implemented responsibly, he said the new program could strengthen protections for eagles as renewable energy expands.

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in western US

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.