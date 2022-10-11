US property sector braces for job cuts as rate rises crush home sales

Real estate agents, mortgage brokers and appraisers in the US are bracing for widespread job cuts as home sales plummet amid rising interest rates.

For those working in and around the housing market, the effect of aggressive Federal Reserve measures to reduce inflation has been rapid and severe.

“It went from feast to famine, from everyone buying to turtle slow,” said Linda McCoy, board president of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers.

Brokers, mortgage brokers, appraisers and construction groups say they have lost as much as 80 percent of their income since the Fed began raising interest rates in March. Rates for a 30-year mortgage — 6.66 percent — have nearly doubled since then and are now at their highest levels since 2008.

Home sales quickly collapsed as higher borrowing costs and recession fears discouraged buyers. According to the National Association of Realtors, 20 percent fewer homes were sold in August than in the same month last year. For real estate agents and mortgage brokers, who usually work on commission, the changing market has decimated their livelihoods and pushed others out of the field altogether.

“There’s going to be a big shakeout,” said Ken Johnson, a real estate economist at Florida Atlantic University who is also a former real estate agent. “There are about 1.5 million brokers, but that number will be down 20 percent within 24 months. And those are not the only members of the real estate sector that are heavily dependent on transaction volume. There are those tertiary jobs, such as appraisers, mortgage lenders, down to termite inspectors.”

Mortgage lenders were among the first to eliminate staff. In April, Wells Fargo, which provides more mortgages than any other US bank, fired nearly 200 credit processors and their managers, blaming “cyclical changes in the broader home lending environment.” USAA, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase later announced cuts to their own mortgage loan staff.

Other independent lenders, including Sprout Mortgage and First Guaranty Mortgage Corp, have gone out of business.

Some brokers did nearly a third of their business refinancing existing mortgages as rates hit near record lows in recent years, but refinancing applications fell 80 percent in the past year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The number of new mortgage applications fell by 29 percent in the same period.

“The way these rates have risen so quickly is almost catastrophic for the industry,” McCoy said.

A record 1.5 million Americans worked as real estate agents during the market’s peak last year. Obtaining a real estate license is easier than entering other industries with high earning potential, which require only a high school diploma and three to six months of training prior to an exam. Thousands of new workers rushed as house prices rose during the Covid pandemic, hoping to take advantage of flexible working hours and skyrocketing profits. In 2020 and 2021 alone, some 156,000 people have joined the National Association of Realtors. That is 60 percent more than in the two years before.

“That growth was much stronger than the home sales opportunities that were available,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. “The reality is that not everyone will survive.”

In June, Redfin and Compass laid off hundreds of employees. Redfin chief executive Glenn Kelman told staff he feared “years, not months, of less home sales”. Compass said the layoffs were “due to clear signs of slowing economic growth” before more jobs were eliminated last month.

While the layoff rates tracked by the labor department showed that the number of real estate workers whose jobs were eliminated had changed little at 16,000 in August, Johnson said most agents work as independent contractors and are not counted in the jobs data. . Many will adjust their business model or take a second job to supplement their income, he predicted.

Shane Skelly, a real estate agent and house flipper in San Diego, “froze” his company’s home in June as potential buyers disappeared. His company, Left Coast Realtors, now focuses on facilitating renovations for past clients.

“It wasn’t extreme to begin with, it’s really accelerated in the last few months,” Skelly said. “It’s a slightly bigger correction than I thought it would be.”

Mike Pappas, the chief executive of Florida-based brokerage The Keyes Company, said he is considering cutting office and marketing overheads in hopes of avoiding having to fire one of his company’s 3,300 agents.

“We have to react drastically to adapt to the new normal,” Pappas said.

But for many, declining home sales could bankrupt them completely, said Johnson of Florida Atlantic University.

“Most in business today have never sold in an environment with a 7 percent 30-year mortgage rate,” he said. “That mortgage rate got too high and I think a lot of people look around and say, ‘You know, what now?'”