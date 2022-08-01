US Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III claims players could boycott majors amid LIV Golf fallout

Davis Love III has urged players to boycott the majors in protest against LIV Golf’s Saudi rebels.

The 58-year-old, who is the US captain for this year’s Presidents Cup and captain of the US Ryder Cup team in 2012 and 2016, is concerned about the impact the defection of top players could have on the two events.

The 1997 PGA Championship has also become frustrated with the civil war that has sparked the series, urging PGA Tour players to step in if the LIV Golf Rebels are still allowed to play majors.

He claimed there was a relatively easy fix if the Saudi-backed breakout continues to disrupt golf’s greatest honors.

‘Well, here’s the biggest lever; and it’s not the nice lever,” Love said Illustrated Sports. “But when a group of veterans and a group of current top players join 150 guys on the Tour, and we say, ‘Guess what? We don’t play’, that solves it, doesn’t it?

“When LIV guys play in the US Open, we don’t play. If they sue and they win, well, we’re not playing.

“You know, there’s no US Open. It’s like a baseball attack.”

The former Ryder Cup captain will lead Team USA in the Presidents Cup later this year

Three of the major organizers have expressed concerns about the future of LIV Golf players in the tournaments, but so far have not banned them.

On the eve of the first round of the British Open in St Andrews, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers had blasted Greg Norman’s LIV series and dismissed the start-up as ‘completely driven by money’.

While Slumbers said the banning of LIV players is “not on our agenda,” with 24 Rebels in the field of 156 here and currently eligibility for all majors, he did disclose that his governing body “will change our waivers and qualification criteria for the Open would review’.

R&A chief Martin Slumbers criticized the LIV defectors ahead of the 150th Open start

Sports post understands that one option being considered is the exclusion of players who have been suspended from any of the traditional tours.

Mike Whan, CEO of the United States Golf Association that leads the US Open, has also warned the Saudi-backed LIV rebels fighting that he could foresee a day — presumably due to their inability to rack up world rankings — when it will be more difficult. would be for them to qualify to play in this major.

While the Masters have not yet made an official comment, chairman Fred Ridley said during the Masters in April that Phil Mickelson was not banned from playing as a former champion.

Mike Whan, CEO of the United States Golf Association, warned the 15 Saudi-backed LIV rebels competing at the US Open that one day they may not be able to play majors anymore

However, by disembarking, the defectors have jeopardized their chance to represent their teams in the Ryder and President’s Cups.

The PGA suspended all of its members who had switched to its Saudi-funded rivals, preventing them from playing in the Ryder Cup either.

The DP World Tour recently sacked Team Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson after he last defected to LIV Golf for a $48 million entry fee and even won his first in New Jersey this week.

The saga has left Love frustrated as he tries to determine which players will join or consider joining LIV Golf in making his captaincy pick for this year’s Presidents Cup.

American stars, such as Dustin Johnson (pictured), have jeopardized their Ryder Cup places

Henrik Stenson will not captain Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup after joining LIV Golf

Love revealed he had contacted players, including Phil Mickelson, prior to his captaincy picks

Love has just a few weeks left before making his captaincy squad for the US team that will face Trevor Immelman’s international team in Charlotte at the end of September.

He has reportedly been in touch with players like Mickelson asking if they are comfortable with the idea of ​​never playing a Ryder or Presidents Cup again and trying to convince them they could make a mistake they later regret. will get from.

“Some got it,” Love said. “Some think they’ll go to court or whatever and they’ll prevail, and they’ll come back.

“What they don’t seem to understand is that players make the rules. So we can tighten the rules instead of loosening the rules, right?’