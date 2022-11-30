US President Joe Biden announces Indigenous spending increase

President Joe Biden has announced plans to improve consultations and increase spending on Indigenous issues in the United States as part of his commitment to “prioritize and respect relations between nations.”

Speaking at the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, at the first in-person White House Tribal Nations Summit in six years, Biden highlighted the effects of climate change on indigenous populations.

“As you all know, there are tribal communities that are at risk of being washed away — washed away by superstorms, rising sea levels and wildfires,” Biden said, recalling his visits to fire-ravaged areas.

“That’s why I’m announcing it today [a] $135 million pledge to help 11 tribal communities from Maine, Louisiana, Arizona, Washington State and Alaska move, in some cases, their entire communities back to safer ground.

Biden also announced that he would ask Congress to allocate $9.1 billion in mandatory funding to the Indian Health Services, a federal agency responsible for providing health care to federally recognized Native American tribes and Alaska’s Indigenous people .

There are 574 federally recognized indigenous tribes in the US and many of them are “more vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change than the general population,” warns the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA cites unreliable infrastructure, institutional barriers such as limited access to resources and traditional territory, and higher rates of certain medical conditions such as asthma that increase the vulnerability of Indigenous groups.

A 2020 report from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs highlighted “a significant unmet need for financial resources” as Indigenous communities prepare for the impacts of climate change.

It predicted that relocation costs would total $3.45 billion for Indigenous communities in Alaska and $1.365 billion for Indigenous communities in the contiguous US over the next 50 years.

At the summit, Biden praised his administration’s track record of providing funding to tribal communities, pointing to $32 billion in the US bailout and $13 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law earmarked for indigenous peoples.

In his speech, Biden presented a vision that included safer drinking water, more affordable internet and the restoration of waterways and ecosystems.

He pointed to a project on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation where federal infrastructure spending will fund repairs to two dams — the Oglala Dam and Allen Dam — considered a threat to human safety.

“For years and years, the tribes live in the shadow of disaster, afraid the dams would break and destroy their communities,” Biden said. “Once they will be able to sleep a much more restful night, knowing that those dams are fully restored.”

In addition to the proposed spending, Biden also announced on Wednesday that he had signed a new presidential memorandum to improve consultations between the federal government and tribal nations.

The memorandum requires federal agencies to clearly communicate the deadlines and context for each consultation and maintain public records. It also requires all relevant federal agencies to receive annual training on the tribal consultation process.

“Federal agencies should be pushing for tribal consensus,” said Biden, describing it as “an entirely different approach.”

“Under my tutelage, we are ushering in a new era and building a path for the federal government to work with tribal nations,” he told the audience. “And it starts with appointing Indians to lead the front lines of my administration.”

Biden’s remarks were introduced by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe and the first indigenous person to be appointed cabinet secretary.

She is one of several historic appointments under the Biden administration, including Lynn Malerba of the Mohegan Tribe who was appointed as the first Native American treasurer earlier this year.

Biden also expressed his commitment to protecting Avi Kwa Ame, the Mojave name for an area on Nevada’s southern tip known as Spirit Mountain.

Avi Kwa Ame, a white granite peak rising above a desert landscape rugged with canyons and rock formations, is believed to be the spiritual birthplace of 10 Yuman-speaking tribes.

“When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and canyons in southern Nevada, I am committed to protecting this sacred site that is central to the creation story of so many tribes here today,” Biden said.

Currently, 13,564 hectares (33,518 acres) of the area is designated as federal wilderness.

A coalition of Nevada native tribes, environmental groups and legislators is pushing for an estimated 182,100 hectares (450,000 acres) to be declared a national monument, protected from development.