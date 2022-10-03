US, Philippine forces hold combat drills to brace for crisis

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – More than 2,500 U.S. and Philippine Marines took part in combat exercises Monday to respond to a sudden crisis in a region long in tension over territorial disputes in the South China Sea and rising tensions over Taiwan.

The annual military exercises are some of the largest to date among the treaty’s longtime allies under newly elected Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, was an outspoken critic of US security policy, frowning at military exercises with US troops that he said could offend China.

The exercises, called Kamandag, the Tagalog acronym for “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea,” involve 1,900 U.S. Marines and more than 600, mostly Filipino counterparts, in fake amphibious assaults and special operations, U.S. and Philippine military said. officials. The US HIMARS rocket launchers and supersonic fighter jets will participate in live-fire maneuvers that will end on Oct. 14, they said.

Locations include the western island province of Palawan, which faces the South China Sea, and the northern Philippines, across the Luzon Strait from Taiwan.

Philippine Vice Admiral Caesar Bernard Valencia said the exercises will focus on strengthening coastal defenses and not target any country.

Japanese and South Korean troops will participate as observers but can participate in disaster relief exercises, he said.

The military maneuvers are being held concurrently with combat exercises between US Marines and Japanese forces on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, involving about 3,000 servicemen from both sides, US military officials said.

US Major General Jay Bargeron of the Japan-based 3rd Marine Division said the simultaneous exercises are aimed at strengthening the defensive capabilities of the US alliances with the Philippines and Japan “through realistic combined training”.

“These exercises will enable our forces to strengthen interoperability and preparedness to ensure we are prepared to respond quickly to crises in the Indo-Pacific,” Bargeron said in a statement.

“Our strength, determination and commitment to our allies and partners in the region are our most effective deterrent,” US Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Kurt Stahl told The Associated Press. “Together, we can keep potential adversaries from ever testing our abilities or our relationships.”

In July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s massive territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend the Philippines under a 1951 United States-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty if Philippine troops, ships, or aircraft are attacked in the disputed waters.

The ruling was handed down by an arbitration tribunal established in The Hague under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s seizure of a school off the northwest coast. China did not participate, calling the arbitration decision a sham and continues to defy it.

In addition to China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims to the busy waterway, through which an estimated $5 trillion in goods passes each year and is believed to be rich in submarine gas and oil resources.

Separately, US President Joe Biden said last month that US troops would defend Taiwan if Beijing attempts to invade the self-ruled island, sparking protests from China.

The protracted sea disputes and increasingly tense relations between China and Taiwan have become major fronts of the US-China rivalry.

____

Associated Press journalist Aaron Favila contributed to this report.

PART: