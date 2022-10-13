US opts to not rebuild renowned Puerto Rico telescope

This July 13, 2016 image shows the world’s largest single-dish radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. The National Science Foundation announced on October 13, 2022 that it will not rebuild the famed radio telescope, which was one of the world’s largest, until it collapsed in August 2020. Credit: AP Photo/Danica Coto, File



The National Science Foundation announced Thursday that it will not rebuild a renowned radio telescope in Puerto Rico, which was one of the world’s largest until it collapsed nearly two years ago.

Instead, the agency requested the creation of a $5 million education center at the site that would promote programs and partnerships in science, technology, engineering and math. It also aims to implement a research and staff development program, with the center to open next year in the northern mountain town of Arecibo, where the telescope once stood.

The request does not include operational support for current infrastructure at the site that is still in use, including a 12-meter radio telescope or the Lidar facility, which is used to study the upper atmosphere and ionosphere to analyze cloud cover and precipitation data.

The decision was mourned by scientists around the world who for years used the telescope at the Arecibo Observatory to search for asteroids, planets and extraterrestrial life. The 1,000-foot-wide (305-meter-wide) saucer was also featured in the Jodie Foster movie “Contact” and the James Bond movie “GoldenEye.”

The reflector dish and 900-ton platform suspended 450 feet above it previously allowed scientists to track asteroids on their way to Earth, conduct research that led to a Nobel Prize, and determine whether a planet may be habitable.

“We understand how much the site has meant to the community,” said Sean Jones, deputy director of the Mathematics and Natural Sciences Directorate at NSF. “If you’re a radio astronomer, you probably spent part of your career at Arecibo.”

But all the investigation came to an abrupt end when an auxiliary cable broke in August 2020, ripping a 100-foot (30-meter) hole in the saucer and damaging the dome above. Three months later, a main cable broke, prompting the NSF to announce its closure in November 2020 because the structure was too unstable.

Experts suspect a possible manufacturing defect caused the cable to break, but NSF officials said on Thursday the investigation is still ongoing.

Jones said in a telephone interview that the decision not to rebuild the telescope is partly because the US government has other radar facilities that can perform some of the mission Arecibo once did. He added that the NSF is also envisioning a five-year maintenance contract to keep the site open, which would cost at least $1 million a year.

“This is a critical time. The education component is very important,” said James Moore, deputy director of education and human resources at NSF.

He said by phone that one of the agency’s priorities is to make STEM more accessible and inclusive and that the proposed education center would meet that need.

“It’s a way of increasing some of the things that young people get or don’t get in school,” he said.

