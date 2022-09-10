US opioid crisis documentary wins top prize

A documentary about an artist’s campaign against the family behind the US opioid epidemic won Saturday’s Golden Lion, the top prize at the Venice Film Festival.

Cate Blanchett won her second acting award in Venice for her performance as a predatory classical music conductor in “Tar” — she won in 2008 for her unexpected turn as Bob Dylan in “I’m Not There.”

She promised to “drink a lot of red wine” from the Volpi Cup she received, thanking “people all over the world who are making music that has kept us going over the years”. And Colin Farrell was named Best Actor for his role in the pitch-black Irish drama “The Banshees of Inisherin”, which also won the best screenplay award for writer-director Martin McDonagh.

But the jury, led by Julianne Moore, determined that “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” was the best of the 23 films in competition.

It’s the latest documentary from Oscar winner Laura Poitras, who previously made history as first contact with whistleblower Edward Snowden when he exposed massive surveillance by the National Security Agency.

Her new film explores the traumatic and brilliant life of photographer Nan Goldin, and her recent campaign to publicly shame the Sackler family, who own the drug company behind the painkiller Oxycontin.

“I have known many brave and courageous people in my life, but I have never known anyone like Nan,” Poitras said as she accepted the award.

“Someone who could decide to go up against the billionaire Sackler family, who are ruthless and responsible for countless deaths and so much bloodshed.”

The opioid addiction crisis has led to more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States — and Sackler’s company has been ordered to pay up to $6 billion in damages.

cannibal wins

Taylor Russell won the Best Newcomer Award for “Bones and All,” in which she co-starred with Timothee Chalamet as cannibals in love.

Italy’s Luca Guadagnino also won the Best Director award for the film, reuniting with Chalamet after their Oscar-nominated “Call Me By Your Name”.

The special jury prize went to “No Bears” by Iranian Jafar Panahi, who was jailed in July for “propaganda against the system”. His arrest was the subject of a flash mob protest on the Venice red carpet on Friday, led by Moore.

The actor of the film, Reza Heydari, told reporters after the awards ceremony that he had received a message from Panahi in prison earlier in the day.

“He said I shouldn’t get in trouble for him,” he said. “The award he received carries a message: an artist in a prison or outside a prison can still get his message across because he loves art and he loves cinema.”

Second place went to “Saint Omer” by French director Alice Diop, inspired by the true story of a Senegalese migrant on trial for infanticide in France.

Mixed Reviews

Critics were deeply divided over many of the films at this year’s festival, but it was a great year for individual actors. There were rave reviews for Brendan Fraser, who made an unlikely comeback from the Hollywood wilderness as a morbidly obese English professor in “The Whale.”

And Hugh Jackman’s performance as a father dealing with a depressed teen in “The Son” was labeled the best of his career.

Netflix had hoped for a big year, but Marilyn Monroe’s much-hyped biopic, “Blonde,” tested the patience of many critics, despite praise for its Cuban star Ana de Armas.

(AFP)