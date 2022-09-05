US Open tennis fan downs a beer on jumbotron after going viral last year

<!–

For the third time in two years, the same tennis fan was caught on camera drinking a pint during the US Open.

When the cameras caught Megan Lucky this year, she stuck to her traditions and drank a beer in front of the cameras and a cheering crowd.

Last year, Lucky was caught drinking a pint twice in separate matches.

The US Open Twitter account honored her, saying “it looks like this is becoming a tradition right now,” while showing videos comparing her efforts.

As in 2021, she grabbed her friend’s pint and stood to finish the booze with huge support from the onlookers.

Megan Lucky’s third attempt at puffing in front of an audience came at this year’s US Open

Last year she was caught not once – but twice – on camera, opting to have a pint both times

Lucky was featured on screens twice in one day during the tournament last year, opting to have a beer both times.

This year she returned to show that she still has the ghost by putting away another one.

The clip has been viewed more than 350,000 times at the time of writing, and Lucky said, “I missed you guys.”

Lucky took to Instagram, posting footage from her second annual US Open chug, captioning “Some b**** named Serena stole my thunder.”

After drinking the first pint last year, she threw her arms in the air as the crowd cheered

During the third round match between Roberto Bautista-Agut and Felix Auger-Aliassime last September, she raised her hands in the air and cheered, before celebrating by drinking her full beer on TV.

After swallowing it, she threw her arms in the air one more time as the crowd cheered.

And the commentators were also on board and said ‘that’s impressive’.

But the cameras couldn’t get enough of her, and during the fifth and final set, they focused on her again.

Realizing she was back on camera, the fan quickly grabbed a beer and gulped it down.

The crowd let the fan hear another loud roar after she repeated her beer slamming antics.

One tennis commentator said, “She’s going back in,” before adding, “Well done!”