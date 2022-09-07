US Open takes 19 HOURS to correct embarrassing social media blunder after forgetting female players

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The US Open has been mocked after an embarrassing social media blunder this week.

When Italian players Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner battled past their opponents in the fourth round in the quarter-finals of the US Open, the tournament put together an image for social media.

The Italian-themed poster featured photos of each player, accompanied by the words “Berrettini & Sinner – First Italian couple in history to reach US Open Quarter Finals.”

Of course, it’s not the first time two Italians have hit that milestone at the US Open, and Twitter users were quick to point out

“Pennetta and Vinci?!” said one user – referring to the Flavia Pennetta Roberta Vinci from the 2015 final.

Ex-Italian star Roberta Vinci has already made it to US Open quarterfinal, not that organizers remembered

“hahaha you would think people would learn by now to stop ignoring the achievements of female athletes,” commented another.

When will you stop embarrassing yourself? You literally had an Italian final in 2015,’ remarked a third.

It took the social media manager of the US Open 19 hours to correct the blunder.

They tweeted a photo of Flavia Pennetta and Roberta Vinci from the 2015 final along with the comment: ‘Of course this stat is for men’s singles* we all remember this’.

First image (left) posted by the US Open Twitter account stating that Berrettini and Sinner were the first Italian pair to reach the US Open quarters

Some tennis fans were still not happy with the correction.

“Pretty bad, US Open twitter. And of course Flavia-Roberta was bigger than the two men in the quarterfinals because this was the *final*’, one user replied.

‘Then you should at least QRT [quote retweet] the original tweet correcting yourself. But you forgot to add the word “men,” which makes it sound like it’s never been done by women before,” said another.

Norwegian fifth seed Casper Ruud defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to reach the US Open semifinals on Wednesday and Janik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday.