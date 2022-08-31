US Open star tanks so badly he packs his bag to leave BEFORE match finishes – and he’ll get $116k

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

French player Benoit Paire tanked his US Open match against Briton Cameron Norrie so brutally that he had already packed his bag before the match was over.

Norrie quickly won 6-0, 7-6, 6-0 on a blistering field where his opponent Paire barely seemed to try, with the first set lasting just 18 minutes and the third just a minute longer.

Benoit Paire sits on the field during his match against Cameron Norrie at the US Open, where he did the bare minimum in two of three sets

Cam Norrie reached the second round of the US Open after beating Paire 6-0, 7-6, 6-0 and suggested his opponent’s lack of effort could be related to the warm weather

Paire was so despondent at a 0-5 deficit in the third that he packed his kit bag despite having one game left.

The Frenchman, who has a history of tank racing and was warned not to try at Wimbledon in 2021, will receive $80,000 (AU$117,000) for his 98-minute performance.

However, the Grand Slam board can strip him of his prize money if they decide he deliberately stops playing to win.

Norrie suggested after the game that Paire’s behavior might have been due to the heat.

“Obviously it was very hot, and maybe towards the end of that third set he was playing really fast and trying to make the points really short, and maybe the heat was hitting him,” Norrie said diplomatically.

The Frenchman has a history of tank racing and was warned not to try at Wimbledon in 2021

Ranked 173 in the world, Paire has taken just four wins in 2022 and admitted after the game that he didn’t want to be there.

“It’s not easy since the beginning of the year,” he told reporters. “I feel bad on the track and it was the same today.”

The veteran also suggested that he might not play tennis again this year.

‘I took a little vacation. Now I’m going on vacation again, so it was a little break between my vacations. I did what I could.

‘I won 5-3, I should have taken the second set. It would have done me good in the head, but my demons are back.

Paire is ranked 173rd in the world and has only had four wins in 2022. He admitted after the game that he didn’t want to be on the pitch

‘The double faults and it started again, always the same. I do what i can. I am 167 in the world [he’s 173rd],,I let myself go, we’ll see where it goes.

“I’m not sure to continue this season, maybe stop here and see if I can start again next year.”

Tennis fans were quick to criticize Paire’s disgraceful efforts on social media.

Benoit Paire will receive $80,000 despite making no effort in his first round match against Norrie. Shocking really, I hope they give him a huge fine,” one Twitter user wrote.

Cam Norrie beats the barely trying Benoit Paire 6-0 7-6 6-0. The first set lasted 18 minutes, the third 19 minutes. If it was a horse race, there would be an investigation from the stewards,” a second commented.

“In defense of Benoit Paire, I also come to work every day with the attitude of someone who would rather be somewhere else in the world,” a third joked.