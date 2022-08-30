US Open sets new attendance records for both Opening Day & a night session as 29k come to see Serena

<!–

Serena Williams’ draw caused a huge surge in attendance at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

According to a USTA press release, the US Open has set multiple attendance records on the opening day of this year’s tournament.

For the overnight session alone, a record 29,402 fans poured into the Flushing Meadows complex with selective matchups on the menu.

The day session also shattered an opening day record with 41,930 fans heading to Queens.

Combined, the two numbers put the second highest number of visitors per day in the tournament’s history with a total attendance of 71,332.

More than 29,000 fans came to the Opening Night of the US Open on Monday evening

The evening session was dominated by Serena Williams, who started perhaps her last Grand Slam tournament of her singles career with a win.

She defeated Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in straight sets and won 6-3, 6-3.

Elsewhere in Flushing Meadows, two major breakdowns in men’s singles caught the public eye.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world’s No. 5 player, fell to 94th-ranked Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan. Galan won his match 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

In an all-American battle, world No. 12 player Taylor Fritz lost to unranked Brandon Holt, who won his first Grand Slam match 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In the later matches, Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios took on friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Later, second place in last year’s women’s singles, Canadian Leylah Fernandez played France’s Oceane Dodin at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

One of the biggest surprises of the day, the unranked Brandon Holt defeated no. 12 Taylor Fritz in four sets