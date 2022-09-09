US Open: Rebel Wilson shows off her trim physique in a pleated red dress

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rebel Wilson exuded elegance on Thursday as she attended the US Open in New York City.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, showed off her slim physique in a long pleated red dress, which she paired with cream high heels.

Her blonde hair hung loosely around her shoulders and she completed her look with a black designer handbag.

Rebel Wilson radiated elegance on Thursday as she attended the US Open in New York City in a long pleated red dress, which she paired with cream high heels.

Rebel’s natural beauty shone through as she posed for photos outside the stadium.

It seemed like a solo outing for the Australian actress, because her friend Ramona Agruma was nowhere to be seen.

Rebel was spotted watching a tennis match in the stands with a focused expression on her face.

Her blonde hair hung loosely around her shoulders and she completed her look with a black designer handbag

Her solo forays come after a series of sightings with fashion designer Ramona, 38.

Rebel (née Melanie Bownds) confirmed she was dating Agruma on June 9 after inquiries from The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

It is Rebel’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since ending her relationship with American brewery heir Jacob Busch in January 2021.

A huge tennis fan, Rebel has been attending the US Open all week. She swore allegiance to the American flag with her friend Ramona (right) on Monday

Rebel first teased that she was dating someone in May of this year before making her relationship public in June.

She shared a selfie of the couple, writing: “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe I really needed a Disney princess all along.”

She added heart and rainbow emojis and the hashtag #LoveIsLove.