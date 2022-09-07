US Open: Naomi Watts waves an Australian flag and cheers on Nick Kyrgios

Naomi Watts beamed as she cheered from the sidelines during Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios’ showdown at the US Open on Tuesday night.

The actress, 53, wore a gorgeous long-sleeved blue dress printed with flowers as she sat with a friend at the epic tennis match.

She wore gold-rimmed aviator glasses and styled her short blonde hair with a natural wave.

Watts was the ultimate superfan at the event, which was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

She was pictured several times raising her fists in the air as Kyrgios earned a run and also waved a small Australian flag in support.

Every now and then, the award-winning star rose from her chair to applaud the 27-year-old tennis player.

As the long match progressed and Kyrgios fell behind, Watts seemed to lose hope that the world No. 23 would make it to the final.

Watts currently lives in New York City where she continues to co-parent her two children, Sasha and Kai, with ex Liev Schreiber.

The family is often seen together on outings, while the friendly exes have moved on with new love interests.

Watts is currently in a relationship with 53-year-old Billy Crudup and has been going strong since 2017.

Nick Kyrgios is out of the US Open after losing in five sets to Karen Khachanov

Shortly after his defeat, Kyrgios shook Khachanov’s hand and smashed his racket

Meanwhile, Schreiber, 54, has a much younger girlfriend named Taylor Neisen, 29.

Kyrgios left the US Open with less bang and more wailing as he succumbed to the raw power of Karen Khachanov.

The Australian will now get the journey home he has been so talked about after falling 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 6-4 in three hours 39 minutes with the time at 1am .

Initially suffering from a knee problem – and perhaps ruining the decision to play doubles here – he never got all excited and looked subdued at times in a match dominated by serve in which 61 aces were split almost evenly.

It’s been a transformative summer for Kyrgios, but this was a draining end, despite fighting to the end when he might have folded before.

With no previous champion in the field, it was an excellent opportunity for him to join the Australian Major winners.

Instead, the muscular and slightly mechanical Khachanov, who kept his concentration admirably, will now face Norwegian Casper Ruud for a place in the final.

Kyrgios moves with an odd gait at the best of times, but there was something decidedly less animated about him as the first set rattled at breakneck speed.

It was a gripping match against Arther Ashe, with Khachanov victorious after five sets

Amid a flurry of aces from both men, the first eleven games lasted just half an hour, before a tight twelfth in which Kyrgios left the door ajar for the Russian to get a foot in.

Then came the call for the trainer, who entered the field to feverishly massage what initially appeared to be both sides of the Australian’s left knee.

“I don’t want to play through this,” he told his support box in the corner, before promptly playing through and breaking Khachanov in the third game.

But Kyrgios went to extremes in a five-set thriller about Arthur Ashe that went on well into the night

Still, it was Khachanov who came out victorious and now he’s going to the semi-finals

Khachanov celebrates after finally winning the 1am match in New York dead

He slowly gained the upper hand and limited himself to chunking at the change of the end of what was in reality an often uninspiring match.

His temper ran wild as he missed a second breakpoint at 4-4 in the third, flinging his racket in disgust and screaming some very audible obscenities that referee James Keothavong chose to ignore.

He eventually handed out an unsportsmanlike conduct offense for throwing a water bottle.

Kyrgios had to save two set points in the next game, one of which came from a badly misplaced forehand from Khachanov as he charged into the net.

The Russian didn’t make the same mistake when two more showed up in the next game, stayed in the rally and won when Kyrgios scored a backhand.

Kyrgios’ temper went haywire when he missed a second breakpoint at 4-4 in the third, flinging his racket in disgust and screaming some very audible obscenities that referee James Keothavong chose to ignore

As the clock ticked towards midnight, the Australian went into a break, only to return it to his sternly determined opponent with a loose serve game.

An increasingly crass crowd – including one man getting a haircut before – roared him towards the tiebreak, where he always led, and took it 7-3.

Although the knee didn’t seem to be an issue anymore, when it broke, he got off to a bad start, regretting only taking two of the nine break points.

As a final act, he furiously slammed two of his rackets into the court after shaking hands.