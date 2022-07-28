US now global monkeypox capital as record-breaking 1,048 diagnoses in 24 hours sees total pass Spain

The United States has become the global epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak, overtaking Spain after a record-breaking 24 hours in which 1,048 new cases were confirmed.

Updated data for Wednesday shows there are now 4,639 confirmed cases in the US

Spain currently has 3,738.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday the rise in cases was likely due to an increase in testing, after capacity was expanded from 10,000 to 80,000 swabs per week.

By population – taking into account that the US has seven times more people than Spain – America has about one case per 100,000 people.

Spain’s number is seven per 100,000.

The infection rate in the US is also lower than many other European countries, including the UK and Germany (both at three per 100,000).

Experts fear the disease has already spread to more vulnerable groups, such as children under eight who health officials say are at high risk for serious illness.

Two kids — in California and “passing through” DC — have tested positive for monkeypox so far, the CDC says.

America’s response to monkeypox has been criticized for being too slow to roll out tests and vaccinations at the start of the outbreak, especially for gay or bisexual men, where most cases are recorded.

To date, no deaths have been recorded, but several patients have been hospitalized.

DailyMail.com averaged the daily increase in the number of cases over the past seven days to calculate how fast they were increasing every 24 hours.

It found that the US currently registers an average of about 216 cases of monkeypox per day, while 108 are detected per day in Spain.

Another European nation is unlikely to leap forward as experts say many – including the UK – are now seeing their outbreak peak.

dr. Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, said: “The US has been slow to initiate widespread testing, so it is now detecting chains of transmission that have been going uninterrupted for some time.

“We don’t know to what extent heightened awareness, especially in core communities of gay and bisexual men, will slow transmission.

“But it is reasonable to suggest that the number of cases in the US will continue to grow and surpass the outbreak elsewhere.”

Spain is at the center of Europe’s monkeypox outbreak and is one of the first countries to report the disease – with early cases linked to unprotected sex among gay or bisexual men in a location outside the country’s capital, Madrid. , and a Pride event in the Canary Islands .

Since then, the vast majority of cases have been discovered in the same group, but some have been observed in women — often those who live with gay or bisexual men. A three-year-old also tested positive for the virus.

Health authorities in the country have rolled out vaccines to make contacts to curb cases, but there have been difficulties in getting doses.

Spain – like the US – uses the Jynneous vaccine, but only had 200 doses available at the beginning of July. It has said more doses will be ordered but has not specified a number.

In the US, the cases were initially mainly linked to international travel, particularly to Europe, but now many are being discovered in people who became infected in the country. Experts suggest that the virus may have been transmitted for a while before it was detected.

Hotspots New York City and Washington DC are rolling out vaccines against the virus to gay or bisexual men with multiple partners within two weeks to get the virus under control, but these programs have hit a wall with too few doses being provided by the federal government. government. Government.

Both cities are now delaying the second dose, four weeks after the first, due to demand.

So far, a total of five million vaccines have been ordered, in addition to the more than one million available when the program began.

Testing has also ramped up after early criticism of strict sample testing guidelines, which allowed only 23 swabs per day to be checked for the virus early in the outbreak.

Five commercial labs have now been brought on board with a combined capacity of approximately 80,000 swabs per week.

Daily numbers have exploded since then, with the largest daily increase ever reported on Wednesday, with 1,048 cases in the past 24 hours.

Breaking down the data by area, New York City currently has the largest outbreak with 1,040 confirmed infections according to the Department of Health. The CDC says the state currently has 990 infections.

It was followed by California with 356 and Illinois with 341.

Only four states — Maine, Montana, Vermont and Wyoming — have yet to discover a single infection with the disease.

It’s not clear whether other states — besides New York — are preparing to vaccinate gay or bisexual men, where most cases are being detected to control the outbreak.

Monkeypox is normally only found in West Africa, but was picked up earlier this year at a Pride festival in Spain.

Since then, more than 40 countries around the world – mainly in Europe – have seen cases of the disease, mostly among gay or bisexual men.

Unlike previous outbreaks, the disease appears to spread primarily through sexual contact with lesions – which allow transmission – that initially appear on the genital and anal regions.

Experts say the disease has likely already spread to other groups, who are more at risk.

Two children in the US were found to be infected last week.