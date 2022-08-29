US needs to build 478 EV charging ports EVERY DAY for eight years at a cost of $35BN to meet demand

America should install 30 million EV charging ports by 2030 if half of drivers switch to electric vehicles by the time California’s ban on gasoline cars goes into effect.

If half of all vehicles sold are zero-emissions by 2030, the country would need 1.2 million public chargers and 28 million private chargers by that year — costing more than $35 billion in eight years, according to a McKinsey report.

Electric vehicle sales have climbed double-digit every year since 2016, but more than half of U.S. consumers cite battery or charging problems as their number one concern — and it’s fair to say the limited network of public charging stations is a roadblock. is for many buyers.

The country has more than 128,000 public EV charging stations and at least 4,500 private charging stations — compared to about 150,000 gas stations — and faces a formidable task to build out for its needs.

The McKinsey Report Citing intense infrastructure hurdles, it says the US fleet of electric vehicles would grow from less than three million now to more than 48 million by 2030, representing about 15 percent of all vehicles on the road.

A notification from car insurer Jerry states, “With an expected 35 million EVs on the road by 2030, the US will need to install approximately 478 charging ports every day over the next eight years to build the necessary infrastructure to support them.”

“As the number of registered EVs increases, it remains to be seen whether the charging infrastructure can keep up with the demand for EVs,” the report adds.

Automakers will now have to meet the first quota of California’s new plan — 35 percent of new cars, small pickups and SUVs sold in the state must be zero-emissions by 2026. The plan bans gas guzzlers and requires 100 percent of new vehicles sold to be battery-powered by 2035, but 20 percent of cars sold could be hybrid plug-ins.

Meanwhile, the McKinsey report notes that electricity purchased from public chargers can cost five to 10 times more than electricity from a private charger.

“To keep EVs going, public charging stations probably need to be economical, fairly distributed, attractive to use and connected to a robust electricity grid.”

EV drivers who can’t charge at home want public charging locations to be convenient, with estimates suggesting that public charging could provide more than 20 percent of the electricity EVs would use by 2030, according to McKinsey.

Companies including 7-11, which says it will install 500 charging ports by the end of this year, and BP, which plans to increase its charging stations from 11,000 to 70,000 by 2030, are trying to step in and fill the void. as consumer interest increases.

The demand for electricity to charge the increasing number of EVs on the roads is projected to rise from 11 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) to 230 billion kWh by 2030.

“As the number of electric cars produced increases, the US charging infrastructure must change and adapt faster and faster to keep pace with the new electric future,” the report concludes from Jerry.

Although California has the most EV charging ports in the country, it will need 2.1 million by 2030 to meet the demand from the new massive fleet of electric vehicles. More than 73,000 public and shared chargers have been installed so far, with another 123,000 planned by 2025.

Kathy Harris, a clean vehicle advocate for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement earlier: “California is once again leading the way in establishing common sense standards that will transition to the sale of all zero-polluting cars and light trucks in the state. ‘

The ban is part of California’s larger plan to completely move away from fossil fuels and use 100 percent renewable energy by 2045. The ban doesn’t stop residents from driving their current gas cars or buying and selling them second-hand.

Experts are divided on whether the California mandate is workable and have cited the higher cost of EVs as another hurdle to widespread adoption.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said the mandate would be “extremely challenging” for automakers to meet.

“Whether these requirements are realistic or achievable is directly related to external factors such as inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor, critical availability and pricing of minerals and the ongoing shortage of semiconductors,” Bozzella said in a statement.

‘These are complex, intertwined and global issues.’