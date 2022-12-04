US Navy says trawler carrying arms haul was bound for Yemen

The US Navy says the boat was carrying more than a million rounds of ammunition and was intercepted along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen.

The US Navy says it intercepted a fishing boat smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition — including more than 1 million rounds, thousands of rocket detonators and a large amount of propellant for rocket-propelled grenades — in the Gulf of Oman.

In a statement on Saturday, the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said the “illegal cargo” was discovered Dec. 1 “during an onboard flag verification” and was the second major seizure of arms in a month along a maritime route from Iran to the war-torn region. torn Yemen.

“The direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of weapons to the Houthis in Yemen is in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and international law,” the US Navy said in the statement.

On November 8, the fleet intercepted a fishing vessel carrying more than 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate, which is used in the production of missile and rocket fuel, as well as explosives, and 100 tons of urea fertilizer, which is used in agriculture but can also be used in explosives.

US Vice Admiral Brad Cooper accused Iran of being behind the latest shipment.

“This important ban clearly shows that Iran’s unlawful transfer of lethal aid and destabilizing behavior continues,” he said in the statement.

The US and Saudi Arabia accuse Iran of arming Yemeni Houthi rebels who took the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Tehran has denied the charges; Iran has previously said it supports the Houthis politically, but denies sending the group weapons.

The war in Yemen, pitting the Houthis against a Saudi-led coalition, has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and pushed the impoverished country to the brink of famine.

A United Nations-brokered ceasefire that came into effect in April saw a sharp reduction in hostilities. The ceasefire expired in October, although fighting has largely been suspended.

There was no immediate comment from the Yemeni Houthis or the Iranian government.