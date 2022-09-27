US Navy nuclear engineer, wife enter new guilty pleas in scheme to sell secrets

A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife face life behind bars after they file new pleas in guilt in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships to Brazil.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to one felony, each of conspiracy to pass on limited information.

The pair were first arrested in October 2021 after trying to sell submarine secrets to Brazil, a plan reportedly motivated in part by Diana Toebbe’s outrage over Donald Trump’s election as US president.

After Brazilian officials alerted the FBI, an elaborate sting operation forced the pair to leave military secrets behind, including one in which a digital memory card was hidden in a peanut butter sandwich.

The new pleas came a month after U.S. District Judge Gina Groh dismissed the couple’s initial pleas against the same charges, saying the sentencing options were “strikingly inadequate” given the gravity of the case.

The previous sentence in the first plea deals had called Jonathan for a possible sentence of between about 12 years and 17 years in prison, while Diana faced up to three years.

Jonathan Toebbe was a nuclear engineer for the United States Navy who worked on submarine propulsion systems when he tried to sell naval secrets. Pictured: Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS New Mexico

Under the latest plea deal signed Tuesday before US magistrate Judge Robert Trumble, the couple would each face a maximum sentence of life and a $100,000 fine, although prosecutors are seeking a sentence for Diana Toebbe on the lower end of the guideline.

Prosecutors said such a punishment would still be one of the most important imposed in modern times under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954.

If the court does not accept the final agreement, the defendants would again have the right to withdraw their pleadings and appear in court.

Prosecutors said Jonathan Toebbe, 43, abused his access to top-secret government information and repeatedly sold details about the design elements and performance features of Virginia-class submarines to someone he believed to be a representative of a foreign government, but who was actually a undercover was an FBI agent.

Although the foreign government is not mentioned in court records, New York Times identified it as Brazil, citing a senior Brazilian official and others aware of the investigation.

Diana Toebbe, 46, who was teaching at a private school in Maryland at the time of the couple’s arrest last October, was charged with looking out for several prearranged “dead-drop” locations where memory cards containing the classified information were left behind.

The memory cards were devices hidden in objects such as a bubble gum wrapper and a peanut butter sandwich.

A sketch of Jonathan and Diana Toebbe’s first West Virginia court hearing in October 2021

The couple was arrested after he placed a memory card in a dead spot in Jefferson County, West Virginia.

None of the information was classified as top secret or classified and, according to previous testimonies, fell into a third category considered confidential.

The FBI has said the plan began in April 2020, when Jonathan Toebbe sent a package of naval documents to a foreign government, writing that he was interested in selling manuals, performance reports and other sensitive information to that country.

He included in the package, which had a return address in Pittsburgh, instructions for his alleged contact to enter into a secret relationship with him, prosecutors said.

That package was obtained by the FBI in December 2020 through its legal attaché office in the unspecified foreign country.

That led to a months-long undercover operation in which an agent posing as a representative of a foreign country made contact with Jonathan and ended up paying $100,000 in cryptocurrency in exchange for the information he offered.

According to one indictment, federal agents watched as the Toebbes arrived at a prearranged location in West Virginia for the exchange, with Diana Toebbe appearing to serve as a lookout for her husband during a dead-drop operation for which the FBI paid $20,000, according to the complaint. .

The FBI found a blue memory card wrapped in plastic and placed between two slices of bread on a peanut butter sandwich, court documents said.

Jonathan also hid encrypted memory cards in a chewing gum wrapper and a plaster wrap at various return locations.

The FBI provided the contents of the memory card to a Navy expert who determined the data contained design elements and performance characteristics of Virginia-class submarine reactors, the Justice Department said.

Written communications between Jonathan and an undercover FBI agent posing as a foreign spy reveal that the engineer had been collecting classified military information over several years

Prosecutors said the government recovered classified information that Jonathan Toebbe had kept on electronic devices, along with a “significant amount” of the cryptocurrency.

During a search of the couple’s home, FBI agents found a garbage bag containing shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, valid child passports and a “go-bag” containing a USB stick and latex gloves, according to court testimony last year.

Diana Toebbe’s lawyers, in a December 2021 hearing, denied prosecution allegations citing 2019 messages exchanged by the couple in which she had considered fleeing the United States to avoid arrest.

Instead, the defense said it was disdain for then-President Donald Trump as the reason behind the couple’s emigration plans.

Only six countries currently operate nuclear submarines: China, France, India, Russia, the UK and the US.

The US and UK will provide Australia with the technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines, as part of the first initiative under the new trilateral security partnership AUKUS.