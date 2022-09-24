US national team believe they have a real chance at winning the World Cup, but in 2026

With a crop of outstanding youngsters spread across Europe’s biggest clubs, Team USA believes they have a real shot at winning the World Cup when they host in 2026.

The big dilemma surrounds next month in Qatar. Should they rely solely on Generation Z to give them quick experience or bring in short-term fixes to boost their chances of qualifying from England’s group.

So far, manager Gregg Berhalter favors the former despite outside pressure.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has assembled a squad full of promising young talent ahead of the upcoming World Cup

The team that will start their World Cup campaign against Wales will be based around a trio of teenagers Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Yunus Musah (Valencia) and Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), plus 21-year-olds Sergino Dest (AC Milan) and Brenden Aaronson (Leeds). Malik Tillman, on loan from Bayern Munich to Glasgow Rangers, is 20, and the “oldest”, captains Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) and Weston McKennie (Juventus), are themselves only 24.

Berhalter included 29-year-old MLS defender Walker Zimmerman as the oldest member of his squad for the final warm-up games Japan and Saudi Arabia, but resisted pressure to select Fulham’s in-form and experienced defender Tim Ream and the 26-year-old. striker Jordan Pefok, who is at the top of the Bundesliga with Union Berlin and scores goals.

At 6ft3ins, he would certainly have given the Americans another chance.

Their absence was noted in a drab 2-0 defeat to the Japanese in Dusseldorf and another flat showing on Tuesday against the Saudis will increase calls for the coach to make a U-turn.

At the age of 29, former Newcastle full-back DeAndre Yedlin is one of the team’s elder statesmen

Young players with speed and energy can create momentum, but when things go wrong on the pitch, there is a lack of leadership to pull them through.

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner had the best vantage point against Japan and frankly acknowledged it should act as a wake-up call for the rookie squad, only one of whom, DeAndre Yedlin, has played in a World Cup finals before.

“Japan thought faster than us and we took too long to adapt,” Turner summed up.

“There are times when we will suffer in games and have to make adjustments immediately.

‘We wish we had shown our personality, but better now than in Qatar. Reaction to failure is what greatness is built on.

”We are a young team and will go through some difficult moments. Look in the mirror and improve. Understand what it means to wear the coat of arms.

“Japan was ready for the match. They got muddy. It was an eye opener for us.’

Despite the warning, America will not lack faith when they face Wales on November 21 and England – who they held 1-1 at the 2010 World Cup – four days later.

There is a buzz in America about international soccer and the Stars and Stripes will be one of the best supported teams in Qatar.

Borussia Dortmund star Giovanni Reyna has become an important part of the team

English-born Reyna, who made his Dortmund debut at 17 and became the youngest player to play 50 Bundesliga games, is working his way back from last season’s injury problems and can unlock defences. Former teammate Erling Haaland called him ‘an American dream’ because of the assists he provided.

Leeds pair Aaronson and Tyler Adams have been big hits at Elland Road under another American manager Jesse Marsch.

Zimmerman said he has seen a difference since they switched to the Premier League this summer.

‘They’ve always had a lot of energy and competitive spirit, but I’ve noticed their confidence, to know they’re successful in the best league in the world.

Captain Christian Pulisic remains one of the team’s star players going into the tournament in Qatar

‘We see our youth as an advantage. We know we have the energy, the intensity and the capacity to give teams problems.

Manager Berhalter was part of the US team that reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002. His favorite expression is ‘building this group’, which sounds good but raises the suspicion that this World Cup is a dummy run for 2026 .

21-year-old MLS striker Jesus Ferreira certainly did little to appease the pro-Pefok lobby against Japan and was replaced at half-time by Norwich’s Josh Sargent.

Pulisic, who missed Friday’s game with a minor knock, wears the American armband, so is naturally known as Captain America.

Berhalter’s team will face Iran in a major tournament for the first time since the two teams met in 1998

His fans back home are relishing his upcoming clash with Gareth Bale, who has failed to impress MLS crowds since joining Los Angeles FC.

When they face England, Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Musah and striker Tim Weah (Lille) will be available after being ruled out of this camp through injury.

Despite the political symbolism behind their match against Iran, who they also faced in France ’98, it is the clash with England that is generating the most interest across the Atlantic.

Gareth Southgate won’t take a team ranked No.14 by FIFA lightly, but when you look at the American team that beat England 12 years ago, it was filled with hard-bitten pros like Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard and Landon Donovan.

With this American team, you can never be sure what you’re going to get.