US national debt reaches $31 TRILLION for the first time after Biden’s huge spending bills

The U.S. national debt topped $31 trillion for the first time ever, a new landmark reached as the nation stares into recession and the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

Treasury data released Tuesday pegged the national debt at $31.123 trillion as of Monday.

The new figure comes after years of massive federal stimulus to stave off the Covid-19 pandemic under both Trump and Biden and other spending bills pushed through a Democratic-led Congress to advance President Biden’s agenda.

As a result, the federal government spent $3.1 trillion more than it took in in 2020 and spent $2.8 trillion more in 2021. In 2022, the budget deficit is expected to be about $1 trillion, a number Biden has used to claiming that he is focused on reducing the deficit.

“You know, Republicans talk about being fiscally responsible,” Biden said in September. ‘Last year I reduced the deficit by $350 billion. Do you know how much this year, not including the Medicaid changes? One trillion seven hundred billion dollars. So I don’t want to hear that from the Republicans about fiscal responsibility.’

In 2020, the last year of former President Trump’s administration, Congress passed nearly $3.4 trillion in corona aid. Under President Biden in 2021, Democrats pushed through the $1.9 trillion US bailout. By 2022, Congress has spent $740 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act, $280 billion in the Chips Plus bill, tens of billions in aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, among other minor priorities.

In fiscal year 2022, the federal government operated on a budget of $7.8 trillion.

Some of America’s most expensive projects include Medicare, $1.3 trillion, Social Security, $1.2 trillion, and national defense, $1.1 trillion. The government spent a whopping $694.4 billion on interest on its debt in 2022.

Higher interest rates set by the Fed could add another $1 trillion to what the federal government pays in interest over the next decade, on top of the $8.1 trillion in debt the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects, according to Peterson Foundation projections.

Interest spending alone could exceed what the nation spends on national defense in 2029 if interest rates rise one percentage point higher than what CBO projects over the next few years.

The CBO warned earlier this year that America’s growing debt could cause investors to lose confidence in the nation’s ability to repay what it owes, causing ‘interest rates to soar and inflation to spiral upwards’.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve officials approved a third consecutive 75-basis-point hike, lifting the federal funds rate to a range of 3.0 percent to 3.25 percent, while indicating more jumbo rate hikes are on the way.

Meanwhile, the growing sentiment on Wall Street is that the US is headed for an economic downturn as the Fed tries to tame inflation without cutting job growth.

Economic growth already fell in the first two quarters of the year, with GDP falling by 1.6 percent in the winter and 0.6 percent in the spring.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell all but admitted that the central bank will drive the nation into recession.

“The chances of a soft landing are likely to diminish to the extent that policy needs to be more restrictive or restrictive for a longer period of time,” Powell told reporters in Washington in September. “Nonetheless, we are committed to getting inflation back to 2%. We believe that a failure to restore price stability will mean far greater pain.’