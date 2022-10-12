US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration is developing plans to grant parole to Venezuelans with financial sponsors to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians were admitted after the Russian invasion, US officials said Tuesday.

Four officials gave broad outlines of the plan to large increase in Venezuelans arrive at the US border with Mexico. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Venezuelans crossing the border illegally on land would be immediately returned to Mexico, two officials said. Currently, Mexico only accepts migrants expelled under Title 42 authority — a pandemic-era rule that denies migrants the right to seek asylum and is designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — if they come from Guatemala, El Salvador or Honduras , next to Mexico.

Venezuelans eligible for parole would enter the US at airports, two officials said, following a program introduced in April that would allow Ukrainians with financial sponsors to stay for a maximum of two years.

The officials strongly emphasized that talks were flowing and plans could change. The plans were reported earlier Tuesday by CNN and The New York Times.

While big questions remain — such as how many individuals are eligible for parole and where Venezuelans would board planes — the discussions highlight concerns about what has proved to be a major challenge for authorities in the US, Mexico and Central. America and a test of a hemispheric match reached in Los Angeles in June for countries hosting migrants to tackle problems together.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday evening.

The Mexican foreign ministry said it would release details when the negotiations are final.

“We are discussing a new approach that will include migration from Mexico and the northern Central American countries, as well as Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, in an orderly manner and with access to employment options,” the ministry said in a statement. .

Venezuelans have recently outpaced Guatemalans and Hondurans to second largest nationality stopped at the US border after Mexicans. In August, Venezuelans were detained 25,349 times, up 43% from 17,652 in July and four times the 6,301 encounters in August 2021, indicating a remarkably sudden demographic shift.

An estimated 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since the economy stalled in 2014, mainly to Latin America and Caribbean countries. But the relative strength of the US economy since the COVID-19 pandemic has led Venezuelan migrants to look north. Also, tense relations with the Venezuelan government make it extremely difficult to send them home under Title 42 authority, encouraging more to follow.

Mexico, under pressure from the Biden administration, introduced restrictions on air travel in January to limit Venezuelan migration to the United States. shifted to a dangerous land route passing through Panama’s infamous Darien Gap.

The plan being worked on aims to discourage Venezuelans from the perilous overland journey and functions as a parole for Ukrainians. The government has pledged to admit up to 100,000 people fleeing the Russian invasion and has already admitted tens of thousands, including nearly 17,000 in August.

“Unite for Ukraine,” as the parole program is called, effectively ended a short-lived practice of people flying into Mexico as tourists and showing up at US border crossings.

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Colleen Long in Washington and Maria Verza in Mexico City contributed to this report.

