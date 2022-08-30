US Most Wanted Man FINALLY caught: Bodybuilding ex-Marine, 36, found teaching English in El Salvador

<!–

A former Marine deemed so dangerous that he received the highest bounty ever from US Marshals has been captured in El Salvador after six years on the run.

Raymond ‘RJ’ McLeod, 36, was found teaching English in the 71,000-population town of Sonsonate, 20 miles inland from the Pacific coast.

The Marshals added him to their list of 15 ‘Most Wanted’ in April 2021 and offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest — double the usual amount.

He was wanted for the June 2016 murder of his new girlfriend Krystal Mitchell, 30, in an apartment they were staying in while visiting his friends in San Diego.

Raymond ‘RJ’ McLeod pictured in El Salvador on Monday after being arrested after six years on the run

McLeod was described as armed, dangerous, an ‘ardent bodybuilder’ and ‘heavy drinker’

Krystal Mitchell, 30, from Phoenix, had only been dating McLeod for a few weeks when he killed her

She was found strangled after they went to a bar and McLeod got into an argument with another man, also an ex-Marine. All three were kicked out of the bar. McLeod and Mitchell returned to the rental apartment and Mitchell was found dead the next day, with obvious signs of a struggle.

McLeod, who investigators said had a history of violence, went on the run and traveled through Mexico to Central America.

He was spotted in Guatemala in 2017 and in Belize the following year.

Marshals called for help but warned he was considered “armed and dangerous” – describing him as “an avid bodybuilder and a heavy drinker.”

When he was added to the Top 15 list in 2021, California Southern District Marshal Steve Stafford said they would never give up.

McLeod is seen Monday after being arrested by Salvadoran police

Marshals said McLeod was recognizable by his signature skull tattoos

The former Marine was living in Phoenix, Arizona at the time he fled

Mitchell is pictured with her mother, Josephine Wentzel, a retired detective who worked on the case

“The passage of time will never deter the Marshals’ fugitive search for McLeod,” he said.

“It certainly fuels our determination. We will leave no stone unturned until he is brought to justice.”

Mitchell’s mother, a former homicide detective, Josephine Wentzel, came out of retirement to help track down her daughter’s alleged killer and thanked Frankie Sanchez, the regional US Marshals Task Force Chief, and his colleague Francisco Barajas for their “outstanding work’.

“I’ve had faith in them and ever since I met Francisca Barajas, I had every confidence that this day would come and that he would be the one to catch it,” she said.

‘I said to him, ‘You are my hero. We are connected for life.’