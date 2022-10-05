US mortgage rates rise for the SEVENTH week to 6.75% – the highest in 16 years

US mortgage rates rose to 6.75 percent for the seventh week in a row, the highest in 16 years, pushing home loan applications down.

Mortgage rates have risen 1.3 percentage points in the past seven weeks, the largest increase since 2003 and the highest interest rate since 2006.

It comes as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to fight rampant inflation, with the central bank raising interest rates four times this year, from a rate close to 0 percent in February now at 3.25 percent. .

The spike in mortgage rates last week led to a more than 14 percent drop in applications to buy or refinance a home, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released Wednesday.

Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president of Economic and Industry Forecasting, said applications have fallen to their lowest rate since 1997 as the nation reels from record low mortgage rates amid the pandemic.

“The sharp rise in rates continued to bring refinancing activity to a halt and is also impacting repurchase requests, which are 37 percent behind last year’s pace,” Kan added.

Mortgage rates hit 6.75 percent last week, the highest level since 2006, as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates to stifle inflation

The rate hikes have caused applications to buy or refinance homes to fall by 14 percent

The rise in mortgage rates comes as mortgage payments are also seeing a dramatic spike, jumping from $337 in the past six weeks, according to a Redfin report.

This causes potential home buyers to get cold feet and decide not to buy in the current market.

In addition, homes remain on the market longer, causing owners to lower prices to the highest level since 2015.

Since January, pending sales have not been at their current low level, while the number of homes selling for below market rates is at its highest level since 2020. While the number of new homes is down 14 percent from the same time in 2021.

Jason Aleem of Redfin said: “It is imperative that home sellers react quickly and aggressively when the market changes.

“This means you have to adjust your prices immediately if you want to be competitive and attract offers from a smaller group of qualified home buyers. If your house isn’t the ‘nicest’ in your area, you have to lower the price to sell it.”

According to the Redfin report, rising mortgage rates of about seven percent are the highest since July 2007, shortly before the crash that triggered the Great Recession

One of Redfin’s key indicators of downturn in potential buyers is the fact that “homes for sale” as a search term on Google fell 33 percent in September compared to the same time last year.

New home listings are 14 percent lower than a year ago

According to Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman, Manhattan’s housing market is one of the countries seeing the greatest impact, with revenues dropping 18 percent in the third fiscal quarter, the first drop in sales since 2020.

Despite the drop in sales, prices remain extremely high in Manhattan as the average apartment price has risen 4 percent to $1.96 million. However, experts say those price increases are also slowing.

The last time apartment sales in the borough fell was the fourth quarter of 2020, still well in the pandemic, when sales fell 21 percent.

Miller Samuel CEO Jonathan Miller told CNBC that “the Manhattan boom has been interrupted.”

The biggest declines have come from some of the most expensive properties, with antebellum apartments along Park and Fifth Avenue, as well as Central Park West, going unsold for months, even years.

Miller said, “Between the volatility in the financial markets and rising interest rates, we see the higher end disappointing.”

New York City’s real estate crisis may not just be limited to office buildings as apartment sales fell by double digits in the third quarter

US housing market is cooling in the post-pandemic era, with the highest concentration in California and Florida

Economists across the board have warned that home price growth in the US is expected to come to a complete halt next year thanks to dwindling demand and too much real estate up for grabs.

The problems in the housing markets are only exacerbated by a looming recession triggered by the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

At the end of September, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time in an attempt to quell inflation.

It was the third consecutive rise of 0.75 points, the largest increase the Fed has made in more than two decades.

The latest hike brings the Fed’s key rate (seen since 1980) to its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis

The Fed’s move last month pushed the benchmark for short-term interest rates, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3 percent to 3.25 percent, the highest level since early 2008.

Fed officials predict they will raise their benchmark rates further to about 4.4 percent by the end of the year, a full point higher than they had envisioned in June.

And they expect to raise the rate again to about 4.6 percent next year. That would be the highest level since 2007.