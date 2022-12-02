US men’s soccer players stand to earn $383K bonuses by beating Holland on Saturday

Players on the U.S. national soccer team have already earned nearly $300,000 during their ongoing World Cup run in Qatar, and four more wins could see them nearly triple that figure.

The current minimum payout for each member of the 23-man roster is $294,000, but that jumps to $383,000 with a win over the Dutchman on Saturday, $559,000 for fourth place, $696,000 for third place, $794,000 for the fourth place and a whopping $892,000 for a World Cup title in Qatar.

The calculation of individual playouts is complicated by the equal pay agreement between U.S. men’s players, U.S. women’s players, and the U.S. Soccer Federation. America’s top female players can earn $822,000 each if their male counterparts take home the trophy.

Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams of the United States celebrate after Christian Pulisic of the United States (not pictured) scored their side’s first goal against Iran on Tuesday

Currently, US men’s players are awarded a $10,000 stipend for every game played in Qatar, while 90 percent of their total bonus is shared with the US women’s players.

Oddsmakers currently give the US men only a 1 percent chance of winning this year’s tournament in Qatar, but they can still take advantage of bonus money from the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Admittedly, the women’s tournament has a small bonus pool — $60 million compared to $440 million for the men in Qatar.

However, the American women have won four World Cups and have much better chances to penetrate deep into next year’s tournament.

Gregg Berhalter and Yunus Masah of Team USA celebrate after Tuesday’s victory over Iran

The U.S. Soccer Federation in May agreed to historic collective bargaining agreements with its men’s and women’s teams, equalizing pay for the first time.

The CBAs run through 2028. The USSF is the first national governing body to pledge that both genders match money.

Here are some of the terms included in the agreements:

The unions agreed to pool FIFA’s World Cup payments for this year’s Men’s World Cup and next year’s Women’s World Cup. US Soccer takes 10 percent of the money awarded to each team, and divides the rest among the 46 players on the team rosters — 23 men and 23 women. For the 2026 and 2027 tournaments, the USSF will take 20 percent and split the rest in the same way.

For qualifiers for a World Cup or other major tournament, each player will receive $10,000 per game in base salary plus $14,000 for a win and $4,000 for a tie.

FIFA has set aside $400 million for the 2018 men’s tournament, including $38 million for champion France, and $30 million for the 2019 women’s tournament, including $4 million for champion United States. FIFA has raised the total to $440 million for the 2022 Men’s World Cup, and the president, Gianni Infantino, has proposed to FIFA to double the prize money for women to $60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in which the FIFA has expanded the number of teams to 32.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino awards USA’s Megan Rapinoe the Golden Boot after the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The women will play in a qualifying tournament this year.

OLYMPIC PRIZE MONEY

Each player earns $10,000 per match, $12,000 for a win and $4,000 for a tie. There is a bonus of $36,000 for an Olympic gold medal, $24,000 for a silver and $8,000 for a bronze medal. The men’s tournament is currently restricted to under-23 teams.

OTHER COMPETITIONS

Players share 70 percent of the prize money for a CONCACAF Gold Cup and its equivalent women’s tournament, and receive payments of $12,000 for a win and $4,000 for a draw in the Gold Cup, Nations League or other official competitions.

Each also receives a playing fee of $8,000 for exhibitions and $10,000 for competitive matches, $10,000 for a win over a team in the top 25 FIFA rankings and Canada, and $3,000 for a tie; for other opponents, the figures are $5,000 for a win and $2,000 for a tie.

COMMERCIAL INCOME

The women’s and men’s receive commercial revenue from tickets to that team’s games controlled by the USSF, with bonuses for sales, and each team receives a share of broadcast, affiliate and sponsorship revenue. The USSF is allowed to deduct from the total agency and licensing costs, along with 15 percent to recoup the costs.

Players on each team split commercial money based on their share of the total rosters, sharing 10 percent of the $55 million to $75 million amount and 15 percent of the over $75 million amount. Ticket money will be shared $3 per ticket for 2022 and for 2023-26 at the highest of $5.06 per ticket or 10 percent of the median price if sold out. The figure rises to $5.75 for 2027-28.

PENSION

Players each get a 401(k) plan, and the USSF matches up to 5 percent of a player’s compensation, subject to IRS limits. That money is deducted from the shares of the commercial revenue.

DAY-CARE

Childcare, which has been available to women for more than 25 years, is extended to men during training camps and national team games.