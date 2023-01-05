US media react to Prince Harry’s ‘whine tour’ to promote his memoir Spare

US media have responded with disdain to Prince Harry’s continued PR push to promote his new book Spare, with some outlets labeling it a “nag” while experts say it is the “final nail in the coffin” for his relationship with Prince Harry. his family.

Harry’s memoir wasn’t supposed to be officially published until Tuesday, in a coordinated, worldwide release, but some Spanish publishers jumped in and released the book today, sparking an unplanned food frenzy.

Early translations of that version of the book along with excerpts obtained by The Guardian and Page Six reveal that Harry uses the book to renew and recharge his attacks on his brother, Prince William, and wife Kate.

Harry will appear in two interviews this weekend – one on ITV in the UK and another on CBS in America – and he also sat down with ABC’s Michael Strahan for a third interview to air Monday morning.

Where there was once sympathy for Harry and Meghan among the American media, exhaustion and skepticism now seem to reign.

The Daily Caller’s blistering description of Harry and his book. Columnist Leena Nasir called him ‘castrated’ and said Americans were ‘tired of hearing about his plight’

The Daily Beast, which previously appeared to support the couple, said Harry’s attempt to blame Wills and Kate for the Nazi uniform was “extraordinary” and that he refused to take responsibility for the incident.

Fox headlined a royal commentator calling it the “final nail in the coffin” for Harry

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Harry was a “baby” who “can’t even take responsibility for his own mistakes”

Kinsey Schofield, an American royal journalist and podcast host who had defended Harry’s book before knowing its contents, backed off her support for it, calling herself an “idiot” for supporting him

The Daily Caller columnist Leena Nasir was sassy, ​​calling Harry ‘castrated’ and saying ‘even those who initially supported his plight are tired of hearing about it’.

Harry’s book goes on sale in the US on Tuesday

Prince Harry is still chatting to the press about his royal sob story and recently appeared on “60 Minutes” to lament his family split.

Harry and Meghan Markle began their departure from the royal family by saying they were looking for privacy, but then took every opportunity to complain about being exploited by the press – to the press.

Harry takes every opportunity to whine about his family and doesn’t seem to get enough airtime to fully satisfy his desire to make the headlines.

“Even those who initially supported his plight are tired of hearing about it, but ’60 Minutes’ was all in,” she wrote.

Fox News Digital ran the headline on Thursday morning: ‘The last nail in the coffin’, citing royal authors and pundits.

“It’s impossible to imagine that Harry’s book won’t just be another nail in the coffin of his relationship with the rest of the royal family. It could be the last nail in the coffin.

“If Harry really wants his father and brother back in his life, he has a very peculiar way of showing it,” said author Christopher Andersen.

Media blitz: In the UK, Harry spoke to ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote the novel

In the US, he spoke to ABC’s Michael Strahan, who has seen an advanced copy of the book

Harry also gave an interview to CBS 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper. It will air on Sunday

Hilary Fordwich, a British royal commentator who regularly contributes to American shows, added: ‘Literally and figuratively, Harry sold his soul because he was paid by Netflix to wear his soul.

“As the Royal Family will not speak up and have not sold their souls, we can tell many are ‘completely exhausted’ and ‘tired’ with Harry’s misinformation.”

Kinsey Schofield, an American royal journalist and podcast host who had defended Harry’s book before knowing its contents, declined her support for it.

In an article for The Express, she said: “Since July 2021, I’ve been defending Prince Harry’s ‘raw, unflinching self-examination’, now known as ‘Spare’. This was not without criticism from my colleagues…what an idiot I was.

“The victimization story has become a lucrative part of the Sussex brand, but can you imagine being completely content with it being your legacy? For three years, Harry and Meghan moaned and moaned about their treatment within the institution that literally gave them their platform,” she said.

Miranda Devine of The New York Post tweeted, “What a baby Harry is. Can’t even take responsibility for his own mistakes. Must blame his big brother.

Harry and his wife Meghan appeared in a six-episode docuseries on Netflix

whines about William breaking his chain and giving him a well-deserved shove. Thinks any criticism of toxic Meghan is a press concoction.”

Even The Daily Beast, which has shown support for the pair in the past, injected skepticism and shock into its coverage of Harry claiming his brother and Kate told him to wear the Nazi costume.

The Beast’s article called it “extraordinary” and said: “Harry’s dramatic attempt to get his brother and Kate involved by reheating the scandal contrasts with what appeared to be an attempt in his recent Netflix documentary series to show that he accepted responsibility for the episode and learned about it.”

There was significant support for Meghan and Harry in the US in the immediate aftermath of their escape from the royal family.

The pair settled in plush Montecito, befriended megastars and billionaires Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah, and made occasional public appearances.

However, in recent months they have launched a huge publicity bonanza with their Netflix series, Spotify podcast, memoirs and various interviews in magazines and on TV shows.