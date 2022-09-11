US marks anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Americans commemorate 9/11 with moments of silence, reading of victims’ names, volunteerism and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

Relatives and dignitaries of victims gather on Sunday at the sites where hijacked fighter jets crashed on September 11, 2001: the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Other communities across the country celebrate the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans participate in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognized as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The celebrations follow a fraught milestone birthday last year. It came weeks after the chaotic and humiliating end of the war in Afghanistan that the US launched in response to the attacks.

But if this September 11 is perhaps less of a tipping point, it remains a reflection on the attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, sparked a US “war on terror” worldwide and reshaped national security policy.

It also – for a time – instilled a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and sparking a debate about the balance between security and civil liberties. In ways that are both subtle and obvious, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.

And the attacks have cast a long shadow in the personal lives of thousands of people who have survived, reacted or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues.

More than 70 colleagues from Sekou Siby died at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the north tower of the trade center. Siby should have been working that morning until another cook asked him to switch shifts.

Siby never took a restaurant job again; it would have brought back too many memories. The Ivorian immigrant struggled to understand such horror in a country where he sought a better life.

He found it difficult to form the kind of close, family friendships that he and his Windows on the World colleagues had. It was too painful, he’d learned, to get attached to people when “you can’t control what happens to them next.”

“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I’ve lost that I can never get back,” said Siby, who is now president and CEO of ROC United. The restaurant worker advocacy group grew out of a shelter for Windows on the World workers who lost their jobs when the Twin Towers collapsed.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden will speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew members attempted to storm the cockpit as the hijackers were attacked. on the way to Washington. Al-Qaeda conspirators had taken control of the jets to use them as passenger missiles.

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff are expected at the National Sept. 11 Memorial in New York, but according to tradition, no political figures speak at the Ground Zero ceremony. Instead, it revolves around relatives of victims reading the names of the dead.

Readers often add personal comments that are an alloy of American feelings about 9/11 – grief, anger, harshness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hope for peace, occasional political barbs, and a gripping account of the graduations, weddings, births, and everyday lives victims have missed.

Some family members also lament that a nation that – to some extent – ​​came together after the attacks has since fallen apart. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reformed after 9/11 to focus on international terrorism, now view the threat of domestic violent extremism as equally urgent.

(AP)