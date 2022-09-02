US man finds his doppelgänger in a Las Vegas swimming pool

<!–

A man has said he’s convinced he’s living “in a simulation” after he swam past his doppelganger in a pool while on vacation in Las Vegas.

Sean Douglas McArdle was shocked to run into the stranger who looked like his identical twin brother in the Flamingo in Nevada city.

The pair posed for a hilarious photo that has since been shared on reddit and was liked more than 95,000 times.

Not only did the pair look very similar, they also wore the same glasses and a similar hat.

Sean Douglas McArdle was shocked to bump into the stranger who looked like his identical twin sister at the Flamingo in Las Vegas

Sean wrote: ‘Until now I wasn’t convinced… we’re definitely in a simulation.

“Today I randomly swam past my doppelganger at the Flamingo Pool in Vegas.”

Sean also shared a photo and there’s no denying it – the resemblance between him and this other man is uncanny.

He explained on the post how he had seen a group of people pointing and laughing at him while he was in the pool.

Many rushed to the comments section to joke about how strange the situation was and some joked that there are three of them in every brewery

However, it turned out that the group had seen its doppelganger swimming nearby.

When someone asked him if this is his real twin brother and if he’s “sarcastic,” he explained, “No. I was just swimming past in the pool and a large group of strangers pointed at me and laughed.

“I became very self-conscious, looking back at my friends and they were all pointing and laughing at him. Then I saw him.’

When asked what was going through his mind when he first saw his doppelganger, Sean replied, “I immediately thought ‘holy s*** that dude looks like the dude I see in the mirror’, and my second thought was “He looks cooler than me”.

“Probably has real Club Master Ray Bans as opposed to my Zenni knock-offs.”

One Reddit user joked, “There are three of you at every brewery.”

Another wrote: ‘They exist at the same time within easy reach of any craft beer. I don’t understand the science of it, but it’s an interesting phenomenon nonetheless.’

Others were convinced he was living in a computer game reality, with one saying, “Maybe the player is using console commands to take control of you and steal your valuables, or make you do embarrassing things.”

“Have you ever done something you thought you had no control over? That’s the player.’