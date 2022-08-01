US kills al Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan strike, officials say

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, US officials told Reuters on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was assassinated in 2011.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian physician and surgeon, helped coordinate the September 11, 2001 attacks, which hijacked four civilian aircraft and slammed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon near Washington, and a field in Pennsylvania. , which resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths. people.

One of the US officials said, on condition of anonymity, that the CIA carried out a drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counter-terrorism operation against a key Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan,” said a senior government official.

“The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” the official added.

If confirmed, his death in a CIA drone attack raises questions about whether he was granted refuge by the Taliban after their takeover of Kabul in August 2021, when the last US-led troops left Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed and strongly condemned a strike, calling it a violation of “international principles”.

US President Joe Biden will make remarks Monday at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on what the White House described as a “successful counter-terrorism operation.”

A loud explosion reverberated through Kabul early Sunday morning.

“A house was hit by a missile in Sherpoor. There were no casualties because the house was empty,” Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said earlier.

A Taliban source, who requested anonymity, said at least one drone flew over Kabul that morning.

Zawahiri, along with other senior al-Qaeda members, allegedly plotted the October 12, 2000 attack on the naval vessel USS Cole in Yemen, which killed 17 American sailors and injured more than 30 others, according to the Rewards for Justice website.

He was charged in the United States for his role in the August 7, 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 people and injured more than 5,000 others.

Both bin Laden and Zawahiri had escaped capture when US-led forces overthrew the Afghan Taliban government after the September 11 attacks on the United States in late 2001.

Bin Laden was assassinated by US troops in Pakistan in 2011.

(REUTERS)