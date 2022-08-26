US Justice Department releases Trump Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this year contained documents with classification markings, according to an affidavit released Friday by the FBI explaining the justification for searching the property this month. .

The 32-page affidavit, even in its redacted form, contains additional details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought new legal danger to Trump just as he is laying the groundwork for another presidential run. It underscores the amount of sensitive government documents located in Mar-a-Lago and reveals the FBI’s concerns that the data was being held illegally.

While the document provides the most substantial description of the investigation, federal officials also redacted key portions of it to protect the identities of witnesses and to avoid revealing sensitive investigative tactics.

The FBI submitted the affidavit, or affidavit, to a judge so that it could obtain a warrant to search Trump’s property. Affidavits typically contain vital information about an investigation, with officers explaining the justification for seeking to search a particular property and why they believe they are likely to find evidence of a potential crime there. But affidavits routinely remain sealed during ongoing investigations, making the judge’s decision to reveal parts of them all the more striking.

In recognition of the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday ordered the department to release an edited version of the affidavit by Friday. The directive came hours after federal law enforcement officials filed under seal the portions of the affidavit they wish to keep secret as their investigation progresses.









02:29 File photo: An aerial view of former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, US on August 15, 2022. © Marco Bello, Reuters

The editorials suggested by the Department of Justice have been expanded given the sensitivity of the investigation, reducing the likelihood that the document will provide a comprehensive overview of the basis for the unprecedented search or important insights into the direction of the investigation. But even a redacted affidavit could at least contain some new revelations about the investigation, and will likely help explain why federal agents who spent months trying to get sensitive government data back from Mar-a-Lago eventually felt compelled to issue a search warrant. to obtain.

Documents previously made public show that the FBI retrieved 11 sets of classified documents from the premises, including information marked at the top secret level. They also show federal agents investigating possible violations of three federal laws, including one that regulates the collection, transmission, or loss of defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes cover the concealment, mutilation, or removal of documents and the destruction, alteration, or falsification of documents in federal investigations.

It’s possible the affidavit, particularly in its unedited form, could shed light on important unanswered questions, including why sensitive presidential documents — including classified documents — were transported to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House. and why Trump and his representatives failed to deliver the entire installment of material to the National Archives and Records Administration despite repeated pleas.

It could also provide additional details about the back and forth between Trump and the FBI, including a subpoena for documents issued last spring, as well as a June visit by FBI and Justice Department officials to assess how the materials were used. stored .

The Justice Department had previously challenged arguments from media organizations to release the affidavit, saying any disclosure could include private information about witnesses and investigative tactics. But Reinhart, acknowledging the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, said last week he was reluctant to keep the entire document sealed and told federal officials to privately submit to the editors who wanted to make it.

In his Thursday order, Reinhart said the department had advanced compelling arguments to leave sealed wide portions of the document that, if made public, would reveal information about the grand jury; the identity of witnesses and “unindicted parties”; and details of the “strategy, direction, scope, sources and methods of the research”.

But he also said he was pleased “that the government has fulfilled its duty of demonstrating that its proposed editorials are closely aligned with the government’s legitimate interest in the integrity of the ongoing investigation and are the least onerous alternative to sealing of the full affidavit.”

(AP)