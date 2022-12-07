US Justice Department finds ‘incompetence’ in Whitey Bulger death

A report published Wednesday recommends disciplinary action for prison officers in connection with the murder of the famous mobster.

A U.S. Department of Justice investigation has found that a number of government missteps contributed to the 2018 murder of incarcerated Boston mobster and former FBI informant James “Whitey” Bulger after he was transferred to a maximum-security prison .

In an internal report released Wednesday, the department’s inspector general Michael Horowitz said Bulger’s transfer to a U.S. prison in West Virginia was surrounded by “bureaucratic incompetence,” where he was beaten to death within 24 hours of his arrival.

The report recommended disciplinary action for six employees of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), but found no evidence of criminal misconduct.

“The fact that the serious deficiencies we identified occurred in connection with a high-profile inmate like Bulger was particularly concerning given that the BOP would presumably take particular care in handling the case of such a high-profile inmate,” it said. report.

Bulger’s case is just one of several high-profile deaths that have led to an investigation by the Bureau of Prisons. They include the death by suicide of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in federal custody in 2019. The agency has been accused of neglect, incompetence, staff shortages and widespread sexual assault allegations.

Before Bulger arrived in West Virginia, workers began to draw attention to the facility’s problems with violence and understaffing.

Bulger led a double life as a Boston mobster and FBI informant before fleeing Boston in 1994. He was on the run for 16 years before being arrested in Southern California at age 81 in connection with 11 murders and a number of other crimes.

In 2018, Bulger was transferred from a Florida prison, where he was housed alone, to a U.S. prison in Hazelton, West Virginia. Eighty-nine years old and confined to a wheelchair at the time of transfer, he was placed in the general population of the prison and beaten to death in his cell approximately 12 hours after his arrival.

The report sharply criticized the BOP for its handling of the transfer, noting that the agency had failed to take adequate preparatory measures for a prisoner of Bulger’s size, and that missteps by the agency left Bulger vulnerable to rival mobsters in the new facility.

According to the report, BOP staffers openly talked about Bulger’s transfer as if they were “talking about a football game” in front of inmates, who made bets on how long he would survive.

The agency also attempted to lower Bulger’s medical status to facilitate the transfer, despite the fact that he had a serious heart condition.

Three detainees were charged with misdemeanor in Bulger’s murder earlier this year.

His accused killer, Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, is a former mob hitman who was already serving a life sentence for the 2003 murders of Genovese crime family boss Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno and associate Gary Westerman.

In a statement released by the BOP, the agency said prison officials have improved communication between workers in medical transfers and added more training and technology in response to the incident.

Bulger’s family sued the BOP, because prison officials knew that Bulger’s “snitch” status put him at increased risk behind bars. The lawsuit also alleged that Bulger’s transfer to Hazelton was so inappropriate that it appeared he was “deliberately sent to his death”.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in January.